Hilary Swank Marries Philip Schneider In Secret Forest Wedding

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider are married, Vogue reports.

The actress and producer exchanged vows with the social venture entrepreneur in a hush-hush ceremony among the redwoods at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, Vogue said.

The wedding reportedly took place last weekend, DailyMail.com said.

“Hilary’s ethereal Elie Saab Couture wedding dress looked like it was made for this magical location,” Vogue wrote. “The gown—which was comprised of 25 meters of Chantilly lace, eight meters of silk chiffon, and six meters of organza silk—took 150 hours to create, of which 70 hours were focused exclusively on embroidery. Seven people were dedicated to making the dress, including three seamstresses, two petites mains, one patternmaker, and the head of the atelier.”