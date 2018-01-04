Hilfiger-The Next Generation With Jaimie Hilfiger

Model, Mogul, Married, Mother describes Jaimie Hilfiger. If her last name sounds familiar to you, it's because she is the niece of Thomas Jacob ‘Tommy’ Hilfiger, the American fashion designer who founded the lifestyle brand, Tommy Hilfiger. However, Jaimie is establishing a name for herself in the industry with the release of her skincare line, The Jaimie Hilfiger Collection and as the face of the La Curcio skincare company. We got a chance to speak with this rising Queen and here’s what she said.

Elle: Jamie, you have so much going on. You're a wife, new mom and business owner, How do you balance it all?

Jaimie Hilfiger: Well, I’m a Virgo, so I have always been very organized. My husband and I were together for about six years before we got married so when we finally tied the knot it was a smooth transition. I recently gave birth to our daughter, and during my pregnancy, I read a lot of books on the subject as well as speaking with friends and family, so I prepared myself, so when she finally came, there was no frustration.

Elle: What three tips would you give to first-time moms that have helped you?

Jaimie Hilfiger: The first thing would be to prepare yourself. The second step would be to get everything you need before the baby arrives and thirdly, don’t sweat the small stuff. A few of my friends were pregnant during the time I was pregnant, and they were all stressed about breastfeeding. We read that it hurts during the latching process and to be honest when I did it, it felt so natural when it happened. So don’t sweat it!

Elle: Is it hard developing your success when a member of your family has already done it?

Jaimie Hilfiger: Yes! It's hard because there are a lot of preconceived notions about it, but one of the hardest things to deal with would be the comments and criticism. People automatically assume that Tommy has helped me to get where I am today. However, that's not the case. Our relationship isn’t professional it's strictly family, I don’t think Tommy even knows that I have a publicist let alone a business. The success that I have attained I have done that with the help of my team.

Elle: Give us an example of the funniest thing you've heard about yourself?

Jaimie Hilfiger: Well, the funniest thing that I have heard about me came from a family member. One of my cousins told me that she heard from another one of our cousins that the reason I have gained so much popularity in the last few years is that Tommy hired a fantastic PR team for me. I told my cousin, you have to be kidding me?' I have known my publicist, Lee, since 2010, and I don’t think she has ever met Tommy. Lee is a great person, and we have an excellent relationship. That was pretty funny, and ironically it came from family.

Elle: Why was it so crucial for you to start your own one skincare line?

Jaimie Hilfiger: I love beauty, and that's my first passion. Everyone assumes I'm a fashion girl because of my last name. I love fashion, but my true love is beauty, skincare, and makeup. When I moved to Miami from California, my skin took a real hit because the environment is so different in Miami. I was introduced to the founder of La Curcio skincare company, and we formed a remarkable relationship. At the time I was blogging about skincare products on my website, but my dream was to have my very own skincare line. The founder of La Curcio and I began talking and shortly after we created the Jaimie Hilfiger Collection.