CNN’s New York newsroom was also evacuated Wednesday morning after a “suspicious package” was discovered in the mailroom.

The New Castle Police Department in Chappaqua, where the Clintons live, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. Spokespersons for the Clintons and Obamas referred HuffPost to the Secret Service for comment.

The New York FBI said it was aware of the package targeted at the Clintons and is investigating, but declined to comment further.

In a tweet, the Clintons’ daughter Chelsea thanked the Secret Service.