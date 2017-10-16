Hillary Clinton Compares Donald Trump With Harvey Weinstein

“A lot of people thought I was probably exaggerating it, but now we are worried and Congress is worried about whether they can take that power away from Trump so that in a moment of pique he doesn’t pick up that phone and call whoever is sitting in the control center today,” Clinton told the audience at Sunday’s London Literature Festival. “I tried to raise it before and I’m raising it again here. It’s why members of Congress on both sides are trying to work out how they can contain him.”

She added: “I had big differences with so many of the other people who have been president during my lifetime, but I never worried about that.”

Trump’s administration will pursue a diplomatic solution with North Korea “until the first bomb drops,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday. This approach directly contradicts Trump’s statements on Twitter recently, in which he derided Tillerson for wasting his time trying to negotiate with “Little Rocket Man” Kim Jong Un.