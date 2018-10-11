Hillary Clinton has no time for President Donald Trump’s latest collusion claim.

“There was collusion between Hillary, the Democrats and Russia,” Trump said as supporters chanted “lock her up” at a rally on Wednesday. “There was a lot of collusion with them and Russia and lots of other people.”

The former secretary of state hit back on Twitter Thursday.

Seriously, you asked Russia to hack me on national television. https://t.co/YPktJyQ7Gx — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 11, 2018

In less than six hours, the tweet earned more than 200,000 likes and nearly 60,000 retweets.

Clinton was referring to a July 2016 press conference in which Trump directly called on Russia to obtain deleted emails from her time as secretary of state.

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” he said. “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”

An indictment issued this summer by a grand jury convened by special counsel Robert Mueller says Russian agents attempted to break into several Clinton-related accounts for the first time later that day.

Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.