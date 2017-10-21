Hillary Clinton did her best to get out of going to President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, she’s revealed.

On Friday’s broadcast of “The Graham Norton Show,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said she “really tried” to skip the ceremony to which she’d been invited not as Trump’s defeated opponent but as a former first lady.

Clinton explained how she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, called around the other living former presidents and first ladies to see if they weren’t attending — which would give her an excuse to do the same.

But after discovering that most of them were, she said that “Bill and I looked at each other and said ‘well, we gotta go.’”