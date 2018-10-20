COMEDY
Hillary Clinton Appears To Zing Donald Trump With 'Favorite Political Movie' Choice

The former secretary of state also "unveiled" her new book.
By Lee Moran

Hillary Clinton answered the burning questions that staffers on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” had for her on Friday’s episode.

And with one response, the former secretary of state appeared to zing President Donald Trump.

When asked to name her “favorite political movie,” Clinton claimed it was “The Manchurian Candidate” ― the 1962 and remade 2004 thriller which, IMDB notes, centers on an American who is brainwashed into being part of “an international Communist conspiracy.” Trump has been mockingly dubbed a “Manchurian candidate” on multiple occasions. 

Clinton also chimed in on “The Rock v Vin Diesel” debate, unveiled her (spoof) new book and gave country music legend Willie Nelson short shrift.

Check out the clip here:

