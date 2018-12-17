Hillary Clinton Offers Encouragement To Third-Grader Who Lost School Election

An 8-year-old Maryland girl reportedly received some high-powered encouragement after she lost a school election for class president by one vote.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sent a letter to Martha Kennedy Morales, a third-grader at Friends Community School in College Park, after hearing about the election results, The Washington Post reported.

“As I know too well, it’s not easy when you stand up and put yourself in contention for a role that’s only been sought by boys,” wrote Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.

WUSA Martha Kennedy Morales, 8, received a letter from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after she lost a school election by one vote.

“It was really touching to know that Hillary Clinton herself sent me a letter,” Martha told CNN. “That doesn’t happen every day.”

Clinton, who was the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party, learned about Martha’s candidacy for class president from a Facebook post created by the girl’s father, Albert Morales. He wrote that his daughter had narrowly lost the election but said she had secured the position of class vice president.

“Congratulations on being elected Vice President!” Clinton wrote. “While I know you may have been disappointed that you did not win President, I am so proud of you for deciding to run in the first place.”

“The most important thing is that you fought for what you believed in, and that is always worth it,” Clinton added. “As you continue to learn and grow in the years ahead, never stop standing up for what is right and seeking opportunities to be a leader, and know that I am cheering you on for a future of great success.”

The message appeared to resonate with Martha.