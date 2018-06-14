Hillary Clinton Needed Only 3 Words To Respond To James Comey Report

Hillary Clinton could have written a book on former FBI Director James Comey and his handling of the bureau’s probe into her use of a private email server. (Wait, she basically did.)

But when the Department of Justice’s inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, released a report Thursday that found Comey used a personal email account to conduct FBI business, she had just three words to share:

Horowitz described Comey’s actions in the email probe as “extraordinary and insubordinate.”

“But her emails” has become a popular way for Democrats to mock GOP supporters who raise the email issue in the face of criticism.