Hillary Clinton Needed Only 3 Words To Respond To James Comey Report

Hillary Clinton could have written a book on former FBI Director James Comey and his handling of the bureau’s probe into her use of a private email server. (Wait, she basically did.)
But when the Department of Justice’s inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, released a report Thursday that found Comey used a personal email account to conduct FBI business, she had just three words to share:
Horowitz described Comey’s actions in the email probe as “extraordinary and insubordinate.”
“But her emails” has become a popular way for Democrats to mock GOP supporters who raise the email issue in the face of criticism.
Comey, who lambasted Clinton for using the private server, did not use his personal email for classified information, the report found. But it said such practices were “inconsistent” with FBI policy.