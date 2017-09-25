Hillary Clinton Calls Kushner Email Revelations 'The Height Of Hypocrisy'

Clinton, speaking to SiriusXM’s Zerlina Maxwell on Monday, was asked about the news a day after Politico reported that Kushner had used his private account to send messages to other senior officials, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus and former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

“The hypocrisy of this administration, who knew there was no real scandal, who knew that there was no basis for all their hyperventilating. Republican members of Congress who politicized the deaths in Benghazi,” Clinton said. “No, we’re finding with the latest revelations ― they didn’t mean any of it. It’s just the height of hypocrisy.”

“It is something that if they were sincere about I think you’d have Republican members of Congress calling for an investigation,” she continued. “I haven’t heard that yet.”

Her comments came just a few hours before The New York Times reported that at least six senior White House advisers had used private email accounts, including Bannon, Priebus, chief economic adviser Gary Cohn and senior policy adviser Stephen Miller. The Times also noted that Ivanka Trump had used her own private email during the first months of her father’s administration while she was serving as an unpaid adviser.

The president repeatedly attacked Clinton for her own use of a private email server ―which included tens of thousands of messages ― during her tenure as Secretary of State under former President Barack Obama.

A common refrain heard during the presidential campaign was the “lock her up!” chant, which is still a common occurrence during Trump’s political rallies as president, months after the election.

Speaking to Maxwell on Monday, Clinton described her use of the server as “a dumb mistake” but said the resulting political hysteria was a “dumber scandal.” Clinton noted that the latest ironies coming out of the White House made her “worry about what it means for the lives of Americans.”