Hillary Clinton To Play Herself On ‘Madam Secretary’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is returning to politics — on-screen, at least.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee is set to play herself on the political drama “Madam Secretary,” CBS announced on Tuesday.

Joining her are fellow former secretaries of state Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell.

We've got some BIG guest stars in store for Season 5! Former Secretaries of State @HillaryClinton, @Madeleine, and Colin Powell will be appearing on the season premiere of #MadamSecretary on Sunday, October 7! pic.twitter.com/C4WrY2EcMk — Madam Secretary (@MadamSecretary) July 24, 2018

Clinton, Albright and Powell will guest-star in the fifth season premiere, airing Oct. 7. In the episode, Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord (played by Téa Leoni) asks the three former secretaries of state for their advice on how to handle a fragile situation.

“Having three powerhouses of diplomacy agree to come on our show is awe-inspiring and humbling,” Executive Producer Lori McCreary said in the press release.

Clinton has graced the small screen before, playing herself on the Comedy Central sitcom “Broad City” in 2016. She’s also been a guest on “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Clinton served as President Barack Obama’s secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.