Hillary Clinton Praises Nancy Pelosi: 'It Often Takes A Woman To Get The Job Done'

Just weeks after the partial government shutdown, Hillary Clinton had nothing but praise for the woman who helped to end it: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

In a message to this year’s MAKERS Conference, a gathering held to advance the women’s movement, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said that Pelosi was proof “it often takes a woman to get the job done.”

“I’ve said for many years, and I believe more fiercely than ever today, that standing up for the rights and opportunities of women and girls is the unfinished business of the 21st century,” Clinton said in a video published Thursday. “Finishing that business is going to take all of us ― innovators and entrepreneurs, athletes and activists, trailblazers and change-makers, and also women and men.”

Although Clinton believes there’s still more work to be done on women’s issues, she felt heartened to see an increasing level of diversity among the country’s politicians.

“You know, the tidal wave of women and young people running for office is helping to build an America that’s not only kinder, fairer, bigger-hearted, but safer, stronger and more secure,” she said.

Last month, Pelosi grabbed national attention for her tough stance against President Donald Trump’s demands for border wall funding, causing an impasse that triggered a 35-day government shutdown, which ended only after he caved in negotiations. In a CBS News interview days later, Trump bemoaned Pelosi’s unwavering position on the matter, complaining that “she was very rigid” during talks to reopen the government.