Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” shocked many of his followers last week when he unveiled a tattoo of his “hero,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero. Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe,” the 24-year-old captioned his Instagram post on Friday.

The tattoo, which is currently the only photo on Davidson’s Instagram account, divided his more than 450,000 followers. Commenters called the comedian “a f*cking idiot” and a “total moron,” while others brought up Davidson’s father, who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Many also praised the portrait of the former Democratic presidential nominee.

But no one had a better response to the tattoo than Clinton herself.

“Thanks, @petedavidson. This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years,” Clinton wrote. “But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend.”

Hillary Clinton responded to Pete Davidson’s tattoo of her face and I think Pete’s dead now. pic.twitter.com/Bisq3wKMSv — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) December 16, 2017

Davidson was clearly thrilled with the response he got from Clinton and commented “OMG WHAAAAAAAAT!!!!” Jillian Sederholm of Entertainment Weekly took a screenshot of the exchange and posted it on Twitter.

As you might have suspected, Clinton’s comment about having a tattoo of Davidson was just a joke.