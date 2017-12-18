Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” shocked many of his followers last week when he unveiled a tattoo of his “hero,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero. Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe,” the 24-year-old captioned his Instagram post on Friday.
The tattoo, which is currently the only photo on Davidson’s Instagram account, divided his more than 450,000 followers. Commenters called the comedian “a f*cking idiot” and a “total moron,” while others brought up Davidson’s father, who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Many also praised the portrait of the former Democratic presidential nominee.
But no one had a better response to the tattoo than Clinton herself.
“Thanks, @petedavidson. This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years,” Clinton wrote. “But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend.”
Davidson was clearly thrilled with the response he got from Clinton and commented “OMG WHAAAAAAAAT!!!!” Jillian Sederholm of Entertainment Weekly took a screenshot of the exchange and posted it on Twitter.
As you might have suspected, Clinton’s comment about having a tattoo of Davidson was just a joke.
“[Clinton] saw Pete’s Instagram post on a flight back from L.A. to New York and replied from her account,” Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill told The Washington Post. “And that is correct, while she is fond [of] Pete Davidson, she has no tattoos of him … yet.”