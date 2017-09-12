Hillary Clinton Sends Pizza To Fans Camping Out Overnight For Her Book Signing

Hillary Clinton is keeping her supporters well-nourished.
The former secretary of state sent a tasty treat to fans who camped outside a New York City bookstore Monday night in anticipation of her book signing.
Her staff delivered several pies from Joe’s Pizza to people waiting for the release of What Happened outside Barnes & Noble’s Union Square branch.
And they appeared to be delighted by the unexpected gift:
As they shared photographs of the pies to Twitter, the pictures came to the attention of Clinton herself. She posted the following:
The move earned the former first lady widespread praise from many of her 18 million Twitter followers: