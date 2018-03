Hillary Clinton’s post-election appearances have involved leather, a caftan and a new haircut ― the kind of statement-making looks you’d wear for your ex, to show you’re getting on just fine without him.

She was totally on-trend for the appearance, in which she both blasted President Donald Trump’s recent speech at the United Nations and was gifted a packet of “Clinton Victory Jokes” Colbert had planned to tell during a live election special in November 2016.

But don’t just take our word for it. Both the color purple and checkered/plaid garb have been mainstays on the Spring 2018 runways and on the streets outside of them.

Edward Berthelot via Getty Images Outside the Simone Rocha show at London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.

Brian Ach via Getty Images LeBron James closing Kith Sport's show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7.

Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images During the Gabriela Hearst show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12.

Catwalking via Getty Images During the Roland Mouret show at London Fashion Week on Sept. 17.

Christian Vierig via Getty Images Outside London Fashion Week on Sept. 19.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images Outside the Marchesa show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.

Estrop via Getty Images During the Emporio Armani show in London on Sept. 17.

Christian Vierig via Getty Images During Stockholm Fashion Week on Aug. 30.

JP Yim via Getty Images During the Supima show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7.