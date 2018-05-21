Hillary Clinton will likely hit the campaign trail this week to endorse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in his re-election campaign, The New York Times reported on Monday.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former New York senator, will attend an event for Cuomo, who faces former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon in the Sept. 13 Democratic primary, her spokesman told the Times. Clinton’s endorsement reportedly will come at a state party convention on Long Island.

Cuomo is expected to receive the Democratic Party’s endorsement later this week, The Associated Press reported.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Cynthia Nixon is seen at a campaign stop after announcing her run for Governor of New York in Brooklyn in March.

A Quinnipiac University survey published earlier this month gave Cuomo a 22-point lead over Nixon.

Clinton’s endorsement would mark her return to campaigning for a political candidate after her crushing defeat in the 2016 election against President Donald Trump.

Clinton also recently recorded an automated phone call that endorses Stacey Abrams for Georgia governor, the Times reported. Abrams is the former Democratic leader in the Georgia House.