POLITICS
09/19/2017 10:42 pm ET Updated Sep 20, 2017

Hillary Clinton Tears Into Trump's 'Dark And Dangerous' UN Speech

The former secretary of state then explained what Trump should have said.
By Ed Mazza

Hillary Clinton gave a scathing review to President Donald Trump’s United Nations speech on Tuesday, where he threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea

“I thought it was very dark, dangerous, not the kind of message that the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering,” she told Stephen Colbert on the “Late Show.”  

Clinton said the first approach to a crisis such as the one unfolding in North Korea should be diplomacy. 

She then told Colbert what Trump should have said. 

Check it out above. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Hillary Clinton
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News International News Hillary Clinton Us Politics
Hillary Clinton Tears Into Trump's 'Dark And Dangerous' UN Speech
CONVERSATIONS