Hilton Foundation President and CEO Peter Laugharn Interview

President and CEO, Hilton Foundation

Peter Laugharn (pronounced LAW-harn) serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. Laugharn is a passionate leader with 25 years of foundation and nonprofit experience internationally, with a focus on improving the well-being of vulnerable children.

He was executive director of the Firelight Foundation from 2008 to 2014. Firelight identifies, funds, and supports promising African nonprofits serving vulnerable children and families in the areas of education, resilience, and health.

Prior to Firelight, Laugharn served for six years as executive director of the Netherlands-based Bernard van Leer Foundation, a private foundation that works to improve opportunities for children up to age 8 who are growing up in socially and economically difficult circumstances. He was director of programs at the Foundation for three years before becoming executive director.

Laugharn began his career at Save the Children, where he worked for 11 years in a variety of roles. Eight of those years, he was based in Bamako, Mali. Laugharn helped develop the Village Schools model, which promoted access to basic education, girls’ schooling, and community participation. The model helped 45,000 children go to school and raised the number of primary schools in the country by 40 percent. Laugharn was later Save the Children’s Mali Field Office director, West Africa Area director and then education advisor for Africa, providing technical assistance for programs in 10 countries.

A graduate of Stanford and Georgetown Universities, Laugharn holds a Ph.D. in education from the University of London. He was a Peace Corps volunteer in Morocco from 1982 to 1984. Laugharn was a co-founder of the International Education Funders Group and the Coalition for Children Affected by AIDS, and he is a member of the National Advisory Board of the Haas Center for Public Service at Stanford University.

Ann Paisley Chandler: The Hilton Foundation announced icddr,b as the 2017 recipient of its annual Hilton Humanitarian Prize – the world’s largest humanitarian prize. Can you tell us about the Prize?

Peter Laugharn: At $2 million, the Hilton Humanitarian Prize is the world’s largest annual humanitarian prize. The Prize honors exemplary nonprofit organizations working to improve the lives of disadvantaged and vulnerable people throughout the world. Each year, the Hilton Foundation reviews hundreds of nominations from nonprofits across the globe, and an independent, international panel of distinguished jurors makes the final selection after a rigorous vetting process. The $2 million Prize is unrestricted, allowing the recipient to use the funds for the programs or initiatives they feel are most needed.

Over the last 22 years, we have awarded the Prize to a wide range of organizations located throughout the world who have made contributions toward alleviating human suffering—often operating at great risk, hardship or personal sacrifice. The Prize is not only intended to recognize and advance the efforts of the recipient organization, but also to call attention to the worldwide need for humanitarian action and to encourage others to lend their support to the most challenging issues of our time.

Chandler: Would you tell us about this year's Hilton Humanitarian Symposium and Prize Ceremony on October 11 and what you hope to accomplish?

Laugharn: We are excited that this year’s event is returning to our Foundation’s hometown of Los Angeles. The theme of the Symposium and Prize Ceremony is The Future of Humanitarian Action: Bridging Our Divides. The daylong conference brings together thought leaders and humanitarians from around the world with a focus on reaching across borders, cultures and sectors to navigate our evolving humanitarian and philanthropic landscapes. As today’s world is increasingly divided, our annual symposium serves as a gathering for thought leaders from various sectors to identify impactful ways to bridge divides and explore solutions to extraordinary global challenges.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will open the symposium. Additional featured speakers include: Deepak Chopra, MD, Founder of The Chopra Foundation; Lynsey Addario, award-winning photojournalist; Molly Melching, Founder of international NGO Tostan; Dr. Alaa Murabit, UN High-Level Commissioner and SDG Global Advocate; Shamil Idriss, President and CEO of Search for Common Ground; Dr. Clarence B. Jones, Professor and Co-author of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.

Chandler: Would you speak on the SDG Philanthropy Platform which the Hilton Foundation has helped found and fund along with MasterCard Foundation, Ford Foundation, UN Development Programme, the Foundation Center and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors?

Laugharn: We think of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals as “the planet’s homework.” These goals give a comprehensive framework for tackling the challenges of our age, from ending poverty, to increasing access to healthcare, to improving education, to achieving gender equality, to tackling climate issues, and more. With less than 15 years to go before their 2030 deadline, the goals also give us a sense of urgency.

We’d like to help philanthropy play a robust and generative role in the SDG effort. That’s why we are a proud founder and supporter of the SDG Philanthropy Platform, which has informed over 1000 foundations around the world about the SDGs, and helped philanthropic leaders build bridges and encourage collaboration between foundations, national governments, and the United Nations and other global development organizations.

I have personally been working on the goal of “education for all” (SDG4) since the 1990s, and from my experience, strong goals help drive strong action. Universal “for all” goals make countries - and foundations - set their sights high. The great thing about these goals is that they stretch us to think bigger and be disciplined in our efforts to achieve them.

Chandler: When you reflect on what work you’ve done, what are you most proud of?

Laugharn: The Hilton Foundation’s Humanitarian Prize is certainly at the top of the list. The Prize itself is about much more than money. Our hope is that by recognizing deserving nonprofit organizations doing honorable work in the field each year, the Prize will call attention to the important issues for which past and future recipient organizations have dedicated their missions. The Ceremony and Symposium event bring together thought leaders from various sectors to identify impactful ways to bridge divides and explore solutions to extraordinary challenges. It is a tremendous honor and opportunity to give the Hilton Humanitarian Prize to such deserving organizations year after year. We are immensely proud of our history and work to date, and to be associated with such outstanding organizations.

Chandler: What do you think will be the most important issues in the philanthropic sector in the next 15 years?

Laugharn: Let’s take the theme of our conference, “bridging our divides.” Philanthropy literally means “love of people.” I think foundations have a big role to play in bringing people together who have grown mistrustful of one another, in creating spaces for dialogue and understanding. This is crucial because if we don’t work on it, these very divides will get in the way of the progress we need to make on many fronts, and may indeed create more conflict and displacement, setting us back.

Chandler: What challenges are you facing on an international scale and cultural boundaries?

Laugharn: In the context of global development, philanthropy needs to realize that its resources are small compared to the estimated $3-4 trillion annual price tag of the SDGs. The SDGs are too broad a canvas for any organization to take on the whole. Foundations must be clear on their understanding of the big picture, and then choose one or several pieces of the whole agenda they will work on. For example, the Hilton Foundation focuses on water (SDG 6) and on young children (SDGs 2, 3, and 4). Once that focused choice is made, foundations should think about how to put their funding best to work. They should remember that the best philanthropic work combines a long-term commitment and vision (what’s 15 years to an organization structured to exist in perpetuity?) and short-term dynamism.

This year’s Hilton Humanitarian Prize recipient – icddr,b – has taken the same approach to their work in Bangladesh. Their “slice” of the whole global development effort is bringing low-cost innovative approaches to global health problems. icddr,b was integral in creating the Sustainable Development Goals for Bangladesh. For over 50 years, icddr,b has been at the forefront of innovative, low-cost health solutions that have resulted in saving tens of millions of lives globally.

Chandler: What is your advice for those entering or continuing in the nonprofit sector?

Laugharn: It’s really quite simple. As our founder Conrad N. Hilton said, “Think big. Dream big. Act big.” I think there are tremendous opportunities out there. There’s a wide and rich variety of organizations and approaches to work with. No one person can tackle all of the SDGs, so it’s important to identify a piece that is yours, whether it’s water or gender or education, and understand the ecosystem in which that piece operates. Identify the most ambitious thing you can imagine accomplishing and consider how you can make that happen through the vehicle of a non-profit. You’ll be able to look back in 2030 on what you’ve helped accomplish, and to say “Wow, I’m glad I got to contribute to that!”

