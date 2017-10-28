H.I.M Ooni of Ife, Makes His Grand Entrance to Silicon Valley

A monumental event is on the horizon! His Imperial Majesty: Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II Ooni of Ife makes his very first visit to the Technology Capital 8th wonder of the world, Silicon Valley.

Silicon Valley - Nigerian Economic Development (SV-NED Inc.) & African Technology Foundation will proudly host his imperial majesty, the Ooni of Ife in Silicon Valley on Monday, November 13th 2017.

Ooni of Ife will use his visit to promote the bridge between Nigeria and the Technology capital of the world, Silicon Valley. His scheduled to make a visit Cisco (CSCO), IBM (IBM), Intel (INTC) and Tesla Motors (TSLA). In addition, education and youth empowerment agendas are on his priority list, H.I.M. Ooni of Ife will also be meeting with the key representatives of ivy league institution such as Stanford University to discuss opportunities for exchange international programs.

The goal of these meetings and discussions will spearhead economic agendas that will lead the charge on promoting change and hope for the 15% unemployed youths in Nigeria, which has a trajectory to grow to 400 Million by 2040. The time is of the essence to reach across borders to start the conversations and secure relationships that will spur economic growth and employment opportunities.

About four decades ago in the ancient city of Ile-Ife, Ooni Adeyeye was born into the Giesi Ruling House, Ojaja Royal Compound of Agbedegbede in Ile-Ife and named Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan. The young Prince was quietly delivered into the humble family of Prince Ropo and Late Mrs. Margret Wuraola Ogunwusi (Soji Opa family compound, Ile Ife). His father was a radio and television anchor and presentation star that spanned the entire mid-1980s to early 21st century in the Southwestern part of Nigeria. Though born and raised quietly, Ooni Ogunwusi’s excellence and outstanding acumen recently announced itself for the world to behold, as he was crowned the 51st Ooni of Ife on the 7th of December 2015.

Before his emergence as the Ooni, being an astute entrepreneur, driven by turning “impossibilities to possibilities”, Ooni Ogunwusi’s Power of Imagination has set him aside, revolutionizing the approach to creativity and innovation. His ambition is exceptional with savvy business ideas, making a mark in his immediate society and beyond. This bridge builder and advocate of peace had travelled to many parts of Nigeria, preaching unity and peace among traditional rulers and promoting youth empowerment to reduce crime rate and unemployment in the society. He has reached out to over 50 countries through their Ambassadors and country representatives in Nigeria, advocating global peace and promoting unity with focus on Africans and the entire black race.

The ongoing vision of the hosting party, SV-NED is to be a bridge between the Silicon Valley’s rich technological landscape to the investors, software engineers, and information technology firms in Nigeria. There has never been an attempt on this level to bring Nigeria from a developing country to an African powerhouse in technology. There are literally millions of young, educated, and eager engineers in Nigeria unemployed in the many fields that are fostered in Silicon Valley. SV-NED will be the hub for international intellectual properties exchange, investment opportunities, and international business development. Working hand in hand with major Silicon Valley companies and the Nigerian Economic Business Ministry, we will be the reason millions of Nigerians are trained in the technology sector and billions of dollars from Nigerian investors find their way into Silicon Valley.

This is a great opportunity for Ooni of Ife to make his landmark in Silicon Valley and become part of history, as His Imperial Majesty travels his way from Ile Ife to the Bay Area to discuss with top leaders in the field of Banking, Technology, and Agriculture on the best ways to encourage economic growth and prosperity in Nigeria while repairing international relationships.

Find out more information on how to R.S.V.P and be guest at this event.

Oni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, is invested in promoting the positive movement of credible Nigerian firms who are eager to extend their trading relationships with Silicon Valley partners. His Imperial Majesty is ready at hand to encourage and promote all opportunities for investment between these two great countries and rebuild Nigeria’s credibility with his royal visit to top-tier Technology firms and SV-NED team by his side.

Paving the wave for prominent visitors who are aides of Change for Nigeria, was Honorary Mansur Dan Ali, Minister of Defense for Federal Republic of Nigeria. Last week of September 2017, Honorable Minister witnessed the launch of the 1st Immersion program hosted by SV-NED Inc., Hackers/Founders & SV-Links in collaboration with the Nigerian Embassy in Washington D.C.

President & Executive Director of SV-Lnks, Miguel Casillas with Minister of Defense Dan Ali, and SV-NED Executives presenting an official copy of ‘Secrets of Silicon Valley’ book to the Honorable Minister.

Silicon Valley technology Pioneer and Venture Capitalist for leading firms in technology, Mr. Ken Coleman presenting an Congressional Award to Mr. Dauda Lawal, Executive Director Public Sector North of First Bank of Nigeria. Along with Chairman/CEO of SV-NED Chief Temitope Ajayi

Dr. Bobboi Bala Kaigama, the President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Mr. Augustine Omoji Etafo, the Deputy President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Mr. Sunday Olusoji Salako, the 1st Deputy President, for the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria and Mr. Ayoo Gideon. All Immersion Program Certified Participants.

Mr. Falowo Gbolohan and Mr. Sunday Abayomi Bamigbola Immersion Program Certified Participants and Chairman/CEO Chief Temitope Ajayi.

SV-NED Inc. in collaboration with African Technology Foundation, is honored in presenting to Silicon Valley an outstanding personality, the custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition, an international business icon, a man of means and substance, a great achiever and administrator per excellence; he is the reincarnation of Oduduwa and father of the Yoruba Nation and of course the new face of African Peace and Progress.

SV-NED Inc. in collaboration with African Technology Foundation is pleased to support this mission to welcome His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife for the very first visit to Silicon Valley. Rest assured by electing to attend, you have secured yourself a position to become a monumental part of African and American history that will be recognized all around the world, and making Headlines.