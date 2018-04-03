But looking back, there may have been hints of marital trouble over the past few months. In an interview with Health magazine in February, Dewan Tatum revealed their marriage wasn’t perfect.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect,” she said. “I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa.”

She added: “We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.

Some outlets also pointed out that Dewan Tatum stepped out without Tatum at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, and instead brought along her girlfriend, actress Emmanuelle Chriqui. Dewan Tatum insisted that Channing was “so happy to have a night off.”

People pointed out that the couple, who generally gush over each other on social media, have been relatively mum the past few months. Instead, Dewan Tatum posted what some now see as “cryptic Instagrams:”

After meeting on the set of “Step Up” in 2006, the two married in Malibu, California, in 2009 and welcomed their only child, Everly, in 2013.

The couple said they remain devoted to their 4-year-old in a statement they released about their split on Monday.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” the statement said.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” it continued. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”