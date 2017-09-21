Families Of Japanese-American Civil Rights Leaders Join Legal Fight Against Travel Ban

Given Asian-Americans’ history in the country, Tamaki stresses that the descendants of Hirabayashi, Korematsu and Yasui, as well as members of the greater Asian-American community, are specially positioned to speak up against Trump’s travel ban.

“We have a unique role to play here. It’s happened to our communities ― whether it’s immigrants being singled out to Japanese-Americans losing their freedom because they happen to look like the enemy,” he said. “These three children and the rest of the Asian-American community have something to say about the country and where it’s going.”

Citing the travel ban as well as the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Tamaki says that the public cannot afford to remain inactive on issues of race and discrimination.

“We’ve got politicians who are building their careers on demonizing immigrant groups and foreigners and people who look like foreigners in the name of national security,” he said. “If good people don’t speak out, history could certainly repeat itself. And Asian-Americans should be part of that.”

While the Supreme Court recently lifted some restrictions on Trump’s ban, the justices are scheduled to hear arguments on the overall order on Oct. 10.