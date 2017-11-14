It's Superman vs. Superman In The Showdown Metropolis Has Waited For

19 Superheroes With WTF Superpowers

1 / 19

Matter-Eater Lad

Matter-Eater Lad is from the planet Bismoll, where poisonous microbes made all food inedible, forcing the planet's inhabitants to evolve to have the ability to eat any form of matter. Man-Eater Lad can also eat at super-speeds and consume matter otherwise thought to be indestructible, meaning that theoretically, he could eat Superman. (Via <a href="http://www.manolith.com/" target="_hplink">Manolith</a>)