It's Superman vs. Superman In The Showdown Metropolis Has Waited For

"I'm gonna walk because I don't feel like flying right now."

By Ron Dicker

They’re both faster than a speeding bullet and can leap tall buildings in a single bound. But “Hispanic Superman” (Rudy Mancuso) and “Black Superman” (King Bach) decide to battle each other anyway to determine the one true Man of Steel.

In “Racist Superman,” a viral sketch that has earned millions of views since it was posted on Sunday, the two race to the top of a building and also compete to see who can touch kryptonite longer.

But their biggest test is an unexpected one ― catching a thief together without insulting each other’s ethnicity.

That isn’t so super, men.

