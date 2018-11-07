12 People Who Made History In The 2018 Elections

First Native American Congresswoman

Sharice Davids made history in more ways than one when she bested Rep. David Yoder (R) in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District race.



The 38-year-old attorney and former MMA fighter will now be one of the first Native American women in Congress, joining Democrat Deb Haaland of New Mexico with that distinction. Davids will also be the first openly LGBTQ member of the Kansas congressional delegation and the first Democratic woman to represent her district. She is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation.



"If we don't see an opportunity for something, then we just need to create it," Davids said in March about her decision to run. "We don't have the luxury of waiting. We have to make things happen." — Hayley Miller