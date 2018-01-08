H&M sparked outrage on social media over the weekened for posing a black child model in a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.”

New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow drew attention to the image on H&M UK’s e-commerce site in a tweet on Sunday night:

The term “monkey” has a long history as an ethnic slur against black people.

Reacting to the photograph, many netizens skewered H&M for what they described as tasteless and racist imagery:

Oh hell no. — JGutierrezKrueger (@jolinegkg) January 8, 2018

This requires no second look to know it is wrong — Kimberly Stone (@kstonejones) January 8, 2018

I worked for them for years and they’re clueless sometimes. The head office in Sweden is very disconnected to issues of racism, cultural & social challenges. They seriously probably think this is cute. — Hasanilove⭐️ (@HasaniReyes) January 8, 2018

Well for black people, the term is loaded. I was once given stickers with pictures of monkeys on them as a gift. Trust me, the intention of the so called gift was not innocent. The gift giver told me just what they thought of me. It went in the garbage. — Vena M (@LadyV_69) January 8, 2018

Disgusting shame on You @HM — Tonya Pinkins (@tonyapinkins) January 8, 2018

While some netizens blamed carelessness, a lack of cultural awareness or bad styling decisions for the retailer’s mistake, others weren’t quite so forgiving.

“I am certain H&M is aware of the negative connotations presented,” wrote one Twitter user. Another said the choice to model a black child instead of a white child in this specific hoodie, which came in two other colors and designs, was no “accident.”

One netizen pointed out that the sweatshirt in orange ― with the words “Survival Expert” and “Junior Tour Guide” on it ― was modeled by a white child. “The entire narrative is a fail for 2018,” said the Twitter user.

but wait for it...there’s also the loaded message on the orange hoodie...the junior tour guide & jungle official survivor expert...the entire narrative is a fail for 2018. pic.twitter.com/8hpHQPxOgQ — paisley (@alwayspaisley) January 8, 2018

The third design, a navy and white animal print with no words, was also modeled by a white child.

Songwriter Wendy Parr blasted the sweatshirt pairing choices:

Look at EVERY kid/ sweatshirt pairing. It's absolutely intentional racism — Wendy Parr (@wendyparr) January 8, 2018