Black Artists Creatively Reimagine Racist H&M Ad

Black artists have stepped up to create new versions of a racist H&M ad after the brand drew criticism for a photo on its website.

The original photo showed a black boy modeling a green hoodie reading “coolest monkey in the jungle.” The image drew ire on social media, with celebrities and activists denouncing the brand.

Yo @HM you need to explain yourself. What the hell is this?https://t.co/YVAvjt0Nsd pic.twitter.com/jGGAPOLS6e — alex medina (@mrmedina) January 8, 2018

The Weeknd announced he was ending of his partnership with the brand over the ad. Plies stepped in with a reaction video labeling H&M as shorthand for “Horrible Merchandise.”

The Swedish company apologized for the ad, saying in a statement to NBC News that it is “deeply sorry that the picture was taken.”

Amid the backlash, black celebrities and creatives have stepped up to do what they do best: turn a horrible situation into a reason to celebrate. They took to photoshop, sketchbooks and more to reimagine the boy in the photo with crowns and pure black boy joy.

LeBron James posted a new version of the photo with a caption saying, in part, “I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied!” And Diddy joined in, posting on Twitter a reimagined image that in his words “put some respect on it.”

See more of our favorite remixes of the H&M image below:

