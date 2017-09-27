H&M's New Kitchen Collection Will Give Ikea A Run For Its Money

For years, Ikea has had a stronghold on the world of affordable furniture, kitchenware and home decor. But over the years, more and more retailers have started catching up, producing super cute, affordable finds.

H&M Home recently developed a tabletop and kitchenware series that features neutral shades of cream, gray and natural wood. It’s perfect for anyone who likes simplicity and sticking to a budget.

HM This is H&M?!

“We want to make kitchenware a bigger part of H&M Home, both with products for the dinner table, but also selected kitchen utensils,” Evelina Kravaev Söderberg, head of design for H&M Home, said in a statement. “We start off by introducing a dinnerware set in three different classical colors.”

Take a look at the collection below: