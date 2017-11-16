3 Generations Of The Same Family Mourned At Funeral For Texas Church Shooting Victims

Thousands gathered in Texas on Wednesday to grieve with a family ripped apart by the Sutherland Springs church shooting.

Three generations of the Holcombe family lost their lives in the mass shooting at First Baptist Church on Nov. 5. The eight family members ranged widely in age ― from an 18-month-old child to the church’s 60-year-old associate pastor. One of the victims was also pregnant.

The Holcombe family’s losses accounted for one-third of the 26 deaths in the shooting.

Rick Wilking / Reuters A line of crosses seen on Nov. 9 in remembrance of the eight members of the Holcombe family killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

On Wednesday, John Holcombe, a survivor of the shooting, invited the public to attend memorial services for his family members at the Floresville Events Center, about 12 miles from First Baptist Church.

Holcombe lost his wife, Crystal, who was pregnant. Three of Crystal’s kids from a previous marriage were also killed. Both of John’s parents were killed, along with his brother and 18-month-old niece.

Tara McNulty, a close family friend, was also remembered at the funeral.

At least 3,000 people showed up to pay their respects, filling the center to capacity, the AP reported.

Darren Abate / Reuters Mourners walk past caskets containing the bodies of members of the Holcombe and Hill families, victims of the Sutherland Springs Baptist church shooting, during a graveside service in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 15

John shared stories about his wife and his three deceased stepchildren during the service, according to My San Antonio. He also spoke about the hopes the couple had for what would have been their first child together. Crystal was due in April, and they were going to name the baby Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe.

He described Crystal as a woman who could “take sick plants and heal them.”

“Like how she took a broken man and made him whole again,” he said.

Two of Crystal’s children are still alive ― a 7-year-old daughter named Evelyn who survived the shooting and a 14-year-old son named Philip who had stayed home from services that day.

Sarah Slavin, John’s sister, reportedly spoke during the funeral about their deceased parents, Bryan and Karla. She described the parents as people who had great faith in God.

Darren Abate / Reuters Balloons are released during a funeral service for members of the Holcombe family in Texas on Nov. 15.

Kelley died after the attack, from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Darren Abate / Reuters Hearses carry the bodies of six members of the Holcombe family and three members of the Hill family to a graveside service in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 15.

Joe Holcombe, Bryan’s father, reportedly took time during the service to pray for Kelley’s family, The Washington Post reported.

In addition to the deaths, 20 people were also wounded in the shooting. Eight remained hospitalized on Wednesday, the AP reports.

The church where the shooting took place has been turned into a memorial. The pews have been removed and 26 white chairs mark the spots where church members lost their lives.

In a Facebook status posted on Nov. 8, John Holcombe asked members of the public for their continued prayers.