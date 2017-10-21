Holding Back The Tears

Who among us hasn’t had that moment? You know, the one where you fight back the tears? Or how about the one where your heart is pounding and you feel furious, but you push it down because you fear what you might say or do? It’s important that we have the ability to regain control of ourselves in moments like these, but I’ve often thought about what these moments might be trying to tell me? For me, these moments have provided some important information. It’s true, there are times in which it would be completely inappropriate to just let our feelings flow, but why at certain times do we find ourselves consumed by such strong emotion? So consumed that our rational, decision making brain is forced to take a back seat. In these moments, the emotions that we feel in our bodies, are trying their best to override our thinking brains. It seems to me that our bodies are wanting us to know some truth, perhaps a truth that is buried deep within us.

As human beings, we are all familiar with uncomfortable emotions. In fact, according to trauma specialists, like Dr. Bessel Van Der Kolk, author of the book, “The Body Keeps The Score”, our brains do their best to protect our bodies from feeling uncomfortable emotions. Although the intentions of our brains are all good, this protective mechanism causes a conflict between the feeling body and the rational mind; it creates a mind/body conflict. And here’s the catch-22! The only way of resolving this mind/body conflict, is to allow our bodies to experience the very emotions that our brains are trying to avoid. According to neuroscientists like Antonio Damasio, author of the book, “Self Comes To Mind”, our emotions are the body’s way of understanding our experiences. Our emotions supply our brain with the truth about our life.

So I’ve asked myself, what if I didn’t just move on from these moments where I fought back my tears or my anger? What if I were to examine my reaction later, in private, in the safety of my own mind? What was going on in that moment? Why did I find it necessary to squelch my emotions. Well, what I’ve discovered over the years, is that the reason the emotions in these moments are too intense, is because the present situation is reminding my body of an unresolved time from my past; a time when my mind was forced to bury the uncomfortable emotions. I’ve discovered that any situation, in which I am unable to calmly and clearly express my sadness or my anger, is one that has triggered a messy moment from my past. I have been able to learn so much about myself from emotionally exploring these situations and I have discovered some commonalities. I have found that in these moments there was always a sense of confusion. My logical mind always seemed to be struggling to gain control of the situation, but failing to do so, because at the same time my body was experiencing the moment as a crisis. I also discovered that the emotion I was having was always way more intense than the situation warranted. When I have used these moments to learn about myself, I have found that there was always a moment from the past at play, and that the degree of emotional intensity in the present moment, was always based on how hurtful to me that past moment was, and how many years it had remained dormant within my body. When our logical brains are forced to deny our emotional truth, it doesn’t go away, our bodies will store the information, waiting for opportunities to release its truth. It appears that nature’s law of attraction is at work, leading us into certain emotionally charged circumstances in order to supply us with the opportunity to reconcile the past.

We are all destined to find ourselves in emotionally uncomfortable situations with others, and we can heal and grow from these moments. Through these uncomfortable moments, I have been able to reconcile many past events. I have learned that each time I reconcile a past moment, I am better able to handle my emotions in general. Each unwelcome opportunity, brings me closer to resolving my mind/body conflict and I actually feel more and more peaceful in myself. There are hundreds of therapies designed to help us resolve the conflicts in our lives, but my personal and professional experiences have led me to one conclusion: In order for any therapy to help us find more peace in our lives, it must do one thing above all else; it must end the conflict between our bodies and our minds, and only way to end the conflict, is by allowing our bodies to feel the truth. Our truth can only be understood through the experiencing of pure emotion. These “fighting back the tears” moments are our bodies way of desperately trying to feel its truth.

Our emotions are not a luxury, they are the means by which our minds and our bodies stay united and healthy. An important factor when it comes to healing, is knowing the difference between a feeling and an emotion; feelings keep us stuck, while emotions have the power to move us forward. We experience many feelings that are mistaken for emotions: guilt, shame, frustration, despair, hate, contempt. With emotions there are only a few to choose from; the ones we need to deal with most often are: fear, anger and sadness. I have found that all of my irreconcilable conflicts are a result of my inability to access and process pure emotion.