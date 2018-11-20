2018's Holiday Ads Will Help You Forget The News Cycle Of Doom

It’s nearly the most wonderful time of the year.

And, as the holidays approach, companies around the world are releasing festive-themed ads (many of which tug at the heartstrings) in a bid to get people splashing the cash on their products.

A standout from 2018′s bumper crop of promos is this critique of the palm oil industry by British grocery chain Iceland. The spot was banned from broadcast on TV in the U.K. after advertising officials deemed it “too political.”

But it’s worthy of an honorable mention in our annual roundup:

Music icon Elton John and “The Hobbit” actor Martin Freeman are among the famous faces starring in other ads, and the adorable London Heathrow Airport bears also make a welcome return.

Check out the best ads below. We’ll update as new ones arrive.