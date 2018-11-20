RELIGION
11/20/2018 09:23 am ET

2018's Holiday Ads Will Help You Forget The News Cycle Of Doom

For a festive moment, at least.
headshot
By Lee Moran

It’s nearly the most wonderful time of the year.

And, as the holidays approach, companies around the world are releasing festive-themed ads (many of which tug at the heartstrings) in a bid to get people splashing the cash on their products.

A standout from 2018′s bumper crop of promos is this critique of the palm oil industry by British grocery chain Iceland. The spot was banned from broadcast on TV in the U.K. after advertising officials deemed it “too political.”

But it’s worthy of an honorable mention in our annual roundup:

Music icon Elton John and “The Hobbit” actor Martin Freeman are among the famous faces starring in other ads, and the adorable London Heathrow Airport bears also make a welcome return.

Check out the best ads below. We’ll update as new ones arrive.

  • The Big Night (Sainsbury's)
  • The Heathrow Bears’ Return (Heathrow Airport)
  • The Boy And The Piano (John Lewis)
  • Fast Forward (Waitrose)
  • 22 Otra Vez (Spain's National Lottery)
  • Glide Through Christmas (Vodafone UK)
  • The Christmas Fool (Argos)
  • The Snowman (Barbour)
  • This Is Not A Brick (Lego)
  • Kevin The Carrot And The Wicked Parsnip (Aldi)
  • Mistletoe (Waitrose)
  • Secret Santa (Cadbury)
  • The Thoughtful Uncle (Debenhams)
  • Bring Christmas Home (Asda)
  • John Lewis (Twitter UK)
  • Reindeer (McDonald's UK)
  • However You Do Christmas (Tesco)
  • Can You Feel It (Amazon)
  • The Magic Of Christmas Upgraded (Currys PC World)
  • Family Festivities (Next)
  • I Am (JD Sports)
  • Kevin The Carrot Christmas Cliffhanger (Aldi)
  • The Queen's Speech Upgraded (Currys PC World)
  • More For Everyone This Christmas (Lidl Ireland)
  • Turkey Comes And Goes (KFC UK)
  • Gifts That Get Them (Boots)
  • Christmas 2018 (Sky Cinema)
  • The Neverending Stocking (TK Maxx)
  • Find The Gift (Very.co.uk)
  • Make Christmas For Everyone (Dunnes Stores)

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Advertising Holiday Ads Tv Advertising Christmas 2018
2018's Holiday Ads Will Help You Forget The News Cycle Of Doom
CONVERSATIONS