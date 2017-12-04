PARENTING
35 Hilarious Holiday Card Outtakes

These kids were clearly not in the Christmas spirit.
It is a truth universally acknowledged that getting small children to cooperate and take a nice photo for the family holiday card can feel nearly impossible. From crying babies to fighting siblings to overactive toddlers, there’s endless room for epic fails. 

We asked the HuffPost Parents Facebook community to share their funniest holiday card photo outtakes and received tons of spit-up and tantrum-filled gems.

Here are 35 hilarious photos featuring kids who have varying degrees of interest in holiday cheer. 

  • 1
    Courtesy of Kaitlyn Campbell
  • 2
    Courtesy of Meredith Curcio Whitfield
  • 3
    Courtesy of Briza Juarez
  • 4
    Courtesy of Cara Dee
  • 5
    Courtesy of Kelly Draper Louis
  • 6
    Courtesy of Brittanie Pucillo
  • 7
    Courtesy of Karrah Trainer Raber/Custom Imagery by Kelly Photography
  • 8
    Courtesy of Caroline Gable
  • 9
    Courtesy of Lori Hobin/JennyFig Photography
  • 10
    Courtesy of Trina Doxtator
  • 11
    Courtesy of Amanda Paulus Oden
  • 12
    Courtesy of Miranda Klohn
  • 13
    Courtesy of Ellyn Mcnulty
  • 14
    Courtesy of Jennifer Rorer
  • 15
    Courtesy of Stephanie Hilliard Haines/Crisiva Forester Varner
  • 16
    Courtesy of Mary Moore
  • 17
    Courtesy of Melissa Davey
  • 18
    Courtesy of Kaitlynn Rogers
  • 19
    Courtesy of Nicky Cline
  • 20
    Courtesy of Stephanie Gilmore
  • 21
    Courtesy of Karen Dykstra Yamin
  • 22
    Courtesy of Hannah Christensen
  • 23
    Courtesy of Nikki Bianca
  • 24
    Courtesy of Kerry Brinkley
  • 25
    Courtesy of Sasha Bennett
  • 26
    Courtesy of Ashley Childress/Sweetlilpics by Ashley
  • 27
    Courtesy of Cristin Blazek
  • 28
    Courtesy of Jennifer Duclos/Willowtree Photography
  • 29
    Courtesy of Katie Fischer
  • 30
    Courtesy of Pia Chirinos
