35 Hilarious Holiday Card Outtakes

It is a truth universally acknowledged that getting small children to cooperate and take a nice photo for the family holiday card can feel nearly impossible. From crying babies to fighting siblings to overactive toddlers, there’s endless room for epic fails.
We asked the HuffPost Parents Facebook community to share their funniest holiday card photo outtakes and received tons of spit-up and tantrum-filled gems.
Here are 35 hilarious photos featuring kids who have varying degrees of interest in holiday cheer.