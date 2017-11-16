Holiday Gift Guide For The Traveling Artist

Artists can be hard to shop for. There are so many supplies out there that you could end up buying your artistic dad oil paints when his preferred medium are pastels or you know the exact area of their expertise but the tools they need are extremely expensive. Never fear, I have found some great gift alternatives to gift that artist in your life who is constantly traveling but could use something a bit nice this holiday season. Take a look and see what would work for you artist!

Fotostrap James Strap

For the photographer in your life, Fotostrap is a durable, ergonomically designed camera strap. Made with 100 percent genuine leather and brass hardware, each strap can be uniquely personalized. They come in an array of canvas colors and can be customized with a business logo, monogram or text. Perfect for the photographer on the go who wants to look stylish. Price: $125

Skillshare

Skillshare is an online learning community with over 3,000,000 members and its growing catalogue of 17,000+ professional classes taught by famous industry experts such as world renowned TED talker, Simon Sinek. The app is ideal for creatives who want to learn new skills or hone existing ones while traveling the world. Grab your wandering artist a gift card, $36 for 3 months

Polaroid

It’s a classic gift for any creative artist who likes the touch and feel of photos. Capture moments and instantly print with the classic Polaroid border and size everyone loves! You can even use the touchscreen to draw and add stickers to your prints or the creative in your life can create a mosaic or fun art piece chronicling their adventures around the world. Price: $199

Reeves

For that artist who likes to work on canvas. Oil paints are great as they mix well and dry nicely on canvases. In a stacked 29 piece kit, your artist can create his own Van Gogh looks while watching the sunset in Greece or strolling down the streets of Venice. Price at $27.99

Tile

Tile is a small Bluetooth device that helps you keep track of the things that matter the most -- everything from your keys to your backpack, wallet and more. All you need to do is use Tile's simple app to make your Tiled item ring or see the last place you had it. Perfect for the artist who loses his bag, tools, luggage, keys to the studio and more. Price: $35 each / $60 combo pack

United by Blue

For the artist who is great with words, these notebooks are lightweight and small, but large enough to record plenty of thoughts or sketches. They're made in USA and made with 100% recycled paper. And what’s even better, for every one of these sold, United By Blue removes a pound of trash from the earth's oceans and waterways. Price: 3 for $12

Maxwell Scott

The Felice luxury leather pencil case is ideal for writers, sketchers and more. Compact and sleek, it’s made with handcrafted leather in Italy for that added luxury feel. Keep your tools safe while traveling around town or across the globe. Price: $81

Natural Earth Paint

For the budding artist, this children’s paint set from Natural Earth Paint is a great gift idea. The paints come in powder form - simply add water to create beautiful and creamy water-based paints. It can be painted on wood, rocks, fabric, paper, glass, etc. They are made with earth and mineral pigments, organic corn starch and tree sap (gum arabic) so they can be safely used by all ages. Price at $29.95

UGO Bags