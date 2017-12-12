The Best Long-Lasting Lip Products To Get You Through Your Holiday Parties

Fenty Beauty

"Fenty Beauty's new Stunna Lip Paint is said to deliver 'one-stroke intensity,' and boy, is that true. When I tried this product for the first time, I was amazed at how rich the color was as soon as I put it on. The formula goes on smooth, starting out a little liquidy, but quickly dries to a matte finish and stays put. As a preventive measure, I added a tiny bit of lip balm on top to keep my lips moisturized, as I find they always dry out with long-wear color, but I didn't really need it.After a few hours, I forgot I even had the lip paint on. I caught myself off guard when I walked into my bathroom and saw my face in the mirror, lips just as red as when I first applied. The only thing I would advise with this product is to start with a lip liner, as I found it started to bleed ever so slightly outside my lip line."