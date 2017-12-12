The Best Long-Lasting Lip Products To Get You Through Your Holiday Parties

It’s that time of year again: time to work the holiday party circuit.
No matter what you’ll be wearing ― be it sequins, a little black dress or even an ugly Christmas sweater ― you can always count on a classic red lip to keep you looking festive from party to party. The only question is, which lipstick will stay put as you sip your holiday cocktails and dance the night away?
Lucky for you, our editors have taken away the guesswork. Check out our tried and true, party-proof red lipsticks below.
The Stars Who Taught Us How To Wear Red Lipstick