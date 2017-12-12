STYLE & BEAUTY
The Best Long-Lasting Lip Products To Get You Through Your Holiday Parties

Our editors share their top picks.
By Julia Brucculieri

It’s that time of year again: time to work the holiday party circuit. 

No matter what you’ll be wearing ― be it sequins, a little black dress or even an ugly Christmas sweater ― you can always count on a classic red lip to keep you looking festive from party to party. The only question is, which lipstick will stay put as you sip your holiday cocktails and dance the night away? 

Lucky for you, our editors have taken away the guesswork. Check out our tried and true, party-proof red lipsticks below.

  • Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint
    Fenty Beauty
    Julia Brucculieri, Beauty And Style Reporter
    "Fenty Beauty's new Stunna Lip Paint is said to deliver 'one-stroke intensity,' and boy, is that true. When I tried this product for the first time, I was amazed at how rich the color was as soon as I put it on. The formula goes on smooth, starting out a little liquidy, but quickly dries to a matte finish and stays put. As a preventive measure, I added a tiny bit of lip balm on top to keep my lips moisturized, as I find they always dry out with long-wear color, but I didn't really need it.
    After a few hours, I forgot I even had the lip paint on. I caught myself off guard when I walked into my bathroom and saw my face in the mirror, lips just as red as when I first applied. The only thing I would advise with this product is to start with a lip liner, as I found it started to bleed ever so slightly outside my lip line."

    Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint, $24
  • Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Pioneer
    Maybelline
    Elyse Wanshel, Trends Reporter
    "It's the best lipstick I've ever used. You could eat a rack of ribs, then an ice cream cone, without a smudge. But you need makeup remover to get it off, or you'll have it on for the rest of your life."

    Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, $9.49
  • Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Always Red
    Sephora
    Lindsay Holmes, Senior Wellness Editor
    "I swear by Sephora's Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in the color Always Red. It lasts a long time without feeling cakey and it's pretty easy to remove once you want to get it off. And the best part is that it's pretty affordable."

    Emma Gray, Executive Women's Editor
    "I'm obsessed with Sephora's Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Always Red. It goes on super easily, won't break the bank, and can withstand food and (at least a couple) drinks. Plus, it's a true red -- a real statement!"

    Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick, ﻿$14
  • Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Lipstick in Missy and Fierce
    Ulta Beauty
    Doha Madani, Breaking News Reporter
    "This is my go-to red lip right now. I always get complimented on it, and it's only $5. Last week it survived like 11 hours and two meals, plus a beer after work. Also, it can get crumbly because it's matte, but I suggest using a lipstick primer for any matte lip." 

    Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Lipstick, $4.99
  • MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo
    MAC Cosmetics
    Carolina Moreno, Reporter, Latino Affairs
    "MAC's Ruby Woo lipstick looks great on pretty much everyone. It's matte, so it lasts a long time and doesn't smear off easily or stick to your hair on a windy day (which is the main reason I avoid lip gloss). I get so many compliments on it and wear it year-round, even though it's probably a lighter red than most people think of when they think fall/winter."

    MAC Retro Matte Lipstick, $17.50
  • Givenchy Beauty Le Rouge Matte Lipstick in Rouge Stiletto
    Barney's New York
    Jamie Feldman, Fashion And Lifestyle Editor
    "I'm really into Givenchy Beauty's Le Rouge Matte Lipstick in Rouge Stiletto -- it's my favorite new matte line. It goes on really smooth, doesn't get cakey and stays on a really long time."

    Givenchy Beauty Le Rouge Matte Lipstick, $37
  • Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
    Stila
    Jamie Feldman, Fashion And Lifestyle Editor
    "There's also the Stila Stay All Day liquid lipstick that's really good and long-lasting. I really like how pigmented these are -- probably the most drying of the ones I listed, but still not the worst I've ever used, and really stays on through the day." 

    Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $22
  • CoverGirl Outlast Longwear Lipstick in Red Revenge
    CoverGirl
    Julia Brucculieri, Beauty And Style Reporter
    "The first time I tried CoverGirl's Outlast Longwear Lipstick, I'll admit I was skeptical that a drugstore brand would actually stay put for hours. But I was pleasantly surprised. This lipstick stayed on through a party and didn't make my lips feel dry at all. In fact, they felt quite moisturized. The best part about this product is the affordable price tag." 

    CoverGirl Outlast Longwear Lipstick in Red Revenge, $8.99
  • Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Cruella
    Nars
    Ashley Rockman, Senior Relationships Editor
    "I like the Nars lip pencil in Cruella. I actually got it as a Sephora birthday gift a few years ago (love those) and have bought it since. The pencil shape makes it super easy to apply, and it's long lasting!"

    Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil    , $27
  • Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Tannin
    Sephora
    Ashley Rockman, Senior Relationships Editor
    "Another favorite is Bite Beauty lipstick in Tannin. It's super pigmented and creamy, and it's also natural, which is a plus!"

    Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick, $26
  • Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip in Cranberry Stiletto
    Beauty Bakerie
    Jenna Amatulli, Trends Reporter
    "What the Lip Whips do that others don’t (specifically the Kylie Lip KitsColour Pop Ultra Matte and Anastasia Liquid Lipsticks) is that they dry without drying your lips out. There’s no cracking over the course of the wear, either. The stuff moves with your mouth in a way that can only be described as impressive. It’s soft to the touch, and there’s absolutely no transfer to your fingers, straws, other people, etc."

    Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip, $20
  • Julie Hewett Vixen Lipstick
    Dermstore
    Julia Brucculieri, Beauty And Style Reporter
    "Julie Hewett's Vixen lipstick is a great classic red. The formula is super creamy and stays put for hours. Plus, it's not as drying as other long-wear products I've tried." 

    Julie Hewett Vixen Lipstick, $24

Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
