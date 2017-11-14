This holiday tea lover’s gift will make your favorite tea lover very happy! I’ve put together this gift idea with a few of my favorite things, including some newly discovered loose leaf teas that I adore, a great book, and a custom made gift for keeping tea bags close at hand.

HERE’S WHAT I INCLUDED:

LOOSE LEAF TEAS FROM PLUM DELUXE

My favorites are Reading Nook, Self Care, and Abundance. Oh, and their Chocolate Hazelnut dessert tea! Yes, please!

Hand-blended in small batches, Plum Deluxe’s line of signature loose leaf teas will help you to slow down for a mindful moment and enjoy the luxurious feeling of a cup of tea, perfect for a chat with a good friend or a few quiet moments alone. All of their tea blends are organic, non-gmo, and free of chemicals and sulfites. They also support local and USA farmers wherever possible.

They have a wonderful tea of the month club – for only $10/month subscribers receive 1 oz of a custom loose leaf tea made just for the club. Subscribers also enjoy access to a private tea lover’s community, tea-inspired recipes, discounts/free shipping on extra teas and supplies, and other surprises. They even host member meetups throughout the year. They even offer wonderful gift subscription options. Be sure to check them out!

CUTE TEA INFUSER

This apple one hangs nicely on the side of the cup.

COOKIES

Of course! They are the perfect accompaniment to a cup of tea. Find a small, single-serve package, like these Piroulines, or include some of your favorite homemades.

A GOOD BOOK

The Secret, Book, & Scone Society is my favorite new book from Ellery Adams. Not only is it a good mystery, it’s a story of four wonderful women in a beautiful small town. This story will pull you in and keep you entertained with each turn of the page. You can read my review and an interview with the author right here.

TEA WALLET

This adorable Tea Wallet from Grandma Rae is custom made. I was able to choose my fabric and button of choice from a wide selection on her website and my new tea wallet arrived in about a week. Now I can carry my favorite teas around with me anywhere I go!

This holiday tea lover’s gift is a great way to celebrate the season and share your love of tea with someone special.

Be sure to stop by Tea Cottage Mysteries to learn more about tea and find great recipes for afternoon tea!