Holidays and Favorite Things

“I love to laugh, and laughter is one of my favorite things. When you have a really good laugh, you feel great afterwards.” ~ Bill Engvall

What are some of your favorite things to do, think about or enjoy during the holidays?

Since we’re smack in the middle of the 2017 holiday season and already beginning to wish others a Happy New Year, I could think of no more timely a question to ask readers!

This is a Christmas-timed podcast, but it’s suitable for everyone anywhere, regardless of background, religion or circumstances. It’s a podcast inviting others to think about and reflect upon their favorite things in life.

In looking for a photo to introduce today’s post, I fell upon the montage above, originally fashioned by the graphic artist who designed my Art of Happiness series. I supplied the artist with personal photos, a playful fleur de lis and several vintage-inspired frames I’d drawn on parchment paper.

The background photo was eventually omitted from my book covers, but I’m thrilled to present it today as one of my favorite things! The delightful image captures a happy summer moment between Nick Carella and Emily Guidetti a few months before their 1929 wedding. Years later, I’d fondly refer to these two as my “Nana and Poppy.” They passed away when I was young butleft a legacy that remains with me today.

This holiday season, you may be celebrating in big ways or small . . . or maybe not at all. However, you can always find time to think about your favorite things!

Holidays and Your Favorite Things Podcast

Discover how you can think about your favorite things any day of the year. Click here or on the bar below to listen to Podcast 128: Your Favorite Things.

More on Favorite Things, Plus a Holiday Gift from Me

Need more inspiration this holiday season to think upon your favorite things in life?

Enjoy Julie Andrews as she sings about her favorite things in this familiar clip from the 1965 movie The Sound of Music.

It’s a joy for me to inspire others to discover the Art of Happiness in their own life. If you’d like to hear stories about how I retain good memories and use them to my benefit today, I invite you to check out volume 2 in my series entitled Influence. Write and ask me for a FREE copy of the 2017 edition of this book by writing Maura@Maura4u.com.

Wishing you the happiest of holiday seasons and a new year filled with your favorite — and perhaps some unexpectedly brilliant — new things to enjoy!

News I’m honored to be featured among 21 women from around the world in a brand new book release entitled I Bared My Chest — metaphorically speaking, of course! I’m featured in Chapter 3 which I’ve entitled, Dancing in the Streets. With perhaps my greatest attempt at “nakedness” and transparency yet, I disclose things never shared before in my blogs, podcasts or books: intimate details of my early life, dating, career, finances, spirituality, heart challenges, relationships and so much more!

I hope you’ll check out this amazingly eclectic gathering of women described as “Bold, Brave and Ballsy” for yourself or as a gift for someone else!

Pre-order the ebook, audio book or paperback by checking out this link for I Bared My Chest.

Maybe you’ll discover that you’re bold, brave and ballsy in your own way, too!

