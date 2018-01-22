QUEER VOICES
01/22/2018 06:11 pm ET

K-Pop's New Star Breaks Fresh Ground By Addressing His Sexuality In Debut Video

In "Neverland," Holland shares a sweet kiss on the beach with another man.

By Curtis M. Wong

A K-pop star was born this weekend, and he happens to be gay

The singer Holland released his first single, “Neverland,” on Sunday to near-unanimous praise from fans and critics. The video for the R&B-tinged ballad, which can be viewed above, shows the singer canoodling with a male love interest on the beach and in a living room. The clip concludes with a tender kiss between the two men. 

By addressing his sexuality directly in “Neverland,” Holland sets a new standard as an openly gay male K-pop singer. He may not be the Korean music scene’s first openly queer artist ― singer MRSHLL came out as gay last year, while another singer, Harisu, identifies as transgender. But his video still breaks fresh ground in a genre that continues to lack substantial LGBTQ representation. 

Fans around the world were clearly moved by “Neverland,” in spite of the fact that the video received a 19+ rating in Korea because of the same-sex kiss. 

As of Monday afternoon, the “Neverland” video had been viewed more than 1.6 million times. 

Here’s hoping we’ll be hearing more about Holland moving forward! 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Curtis M. Wong
Queer Voices Senior Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Lgbtq Sexuality Asian Voices R&B Music K Pop Music Of Korea
K-Pop's New Star Breaks Fresh Ground By Addressing His Sexuality In Debut Video

CONVERSATIONS