K-Pop's New Star Breaks Fresh Ground By Addressing His Sexuality In Debut Video

A K-pop star was born this weekend, and he happens to be gay.

The singer Holland released his first single, “Neverland,” on Sunday to near-unanimous praise from fans and critics. The video for the R&B-tinged ballad, which can be viewed above, shows the singer canoodling with a male love interest on the beach and in a living room. The clip concludes with a tender kiss between the two men.

By addressing his sexuality directly in “Neverland,” Holland sets a new standard as an openly gay male K-pop singer. He may not be the Korean music scene’s first openly queer artist ― singer MRSHLL came out as gay last year, while another singer, Harisu, identifies as transgender. But his video still breaks fresh ground in a genre that continues to lack substantial LGBTQ representation.

Fans around the world were clearly moved by “Neverland,” in spite of the fact that the video received a 19+ rating in Korea because of the same-sex kiss.

Congratulations on "Neverland," @HOLLAND_vvv. From the music to the MV, everything about this release is K-pop at its finest, it just happens to focus around a same-sex relationship. I hope this inspires others. You have my full support: https://t.co/0eMiWthZzN #HollandDebutDay — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) January 21, 2018

I admire Holland for his bravery and courage. It takes a lot of guts to be an open gay in a country which is closed minded when it concerns the LGBT+ community. I hope the people of Korea open up their mind to this #HollandDebutDay pic.twitter.com/AXTrTGoybN — . (@ultchanyeolpark) January 21, 2018

Support his music

Respect him as an artist

Protect him against all the stigma



We're here ready to go through the musical journey with you! @HOLLAND_vvv #HollandDebutDay — 糖 | 🥀 you did well (@nipponcitrus) January 21, 2018

As of Monday afternoon, the “Neverland” video had been viewed more than 1.6 million times.