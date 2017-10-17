Hollywood Casting Couch hypocrisy

The Hollywood "Casting Couch" seems to be real, subversive and thriving. The recent allegations of rape and debauchery at the hands of Mr. Weinstein are offensive and disgusting but unfortunately not surprising.

It is well known amongst aspiring models and actresses that they will be in contact with men ( and women ) who will take advantage of them if they allow it.

Its a reality in almost every aspect of life that there will be people who will try to take advantage of us. We must teach our children to not allow others to bully them into doing things that go against their better judgement.

It starts with self worth and inner strength and this is very important for our young women to harness and hold close to their hearts.

The press has been quick to applaud the actresses that have come forth with their stories of horror while in the company of Mr. Weinstein. I beg to ask the question of Gwyneth, Kate and more, "Why didn't you warn the others" ?

As women who have a voice in Hollywood society why the hell didn't they speak out sooner and warn other young actresses that they could be raped and abused by this particular man.

I find it disgraceful and tacky to come forth now with tales of woe while many unknown women have suffered in silence and fear.

Was it the money? Was it the fame and contracts that have made these actresses look away and not step up and try to protect other women? We do not know the full extent of the story as there are many other men who may be involved in this scandal and there may be young girls involved as well. How young? does anyone truly know ?

I can not imagine being in a situation within my industry where I know there is a rapist/ abuser preying on young girls and I say nothing because of the almighty dollar.

Harvey Weinstein is a degenerate but the women who had the power to speak out before now are somehow worse than he is. They should have raised their voices and spoken out to protect many other women from a very sad and abusive situation with a man they knew was responsible.

Hollywood may be a world unto itself but a rapist is a rapist anywhere they go, no matter what clothes they wear, language they speak or how much money they have.