Hollywood heavyweights have vowed to call for a boycott on filming in Georgia if a bill that would make it legal for child welfare organizations to stop same-sex parents from adopting on grounds of religious liberty becomes law.

SB 375 now heads to Georgia’s House of Representatives for consideration.

Ligon and his supporters believe the legislation will encourage more faith-based adoption agencies to open in Georgia. “We’re failing these children by not doing everything that we can do to ensure every door of opportunity is open and available to them for placement,” the senator told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There are agencies that are willing to do this if they’re given legal certainty.”

Opponents, however, see SB 375 as little more than government-sanctioned discrimination targeting the LGBTQ community.

Among them is Ben Wexler, who worked as an executive producer on “The Grinder” and a consulting producer on “Arrested Development.” Wexler spoke out against the Keep Faith in Adoption and Foster Care Act on Twitter late Friday.

To my fellow showrunners: if this dumb bill becomes law, let’s be done filming television shows in Georgia https://t.co/d5Vd5bj8Rp — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) February 26, 2018

A number of LGBTQ celebrities, including actor-comedian Billy Eichner and Oscar-winning “Milk” screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, retweeted Wexler’s remarks.

By Monday, “West Wing” and “Transparent” actor Bradley Whitford had tweeted similar sentiments ...

This is sick. Hey Hollywood, we shouldn’t be pouring millions of dollars into a state that codifies hate. https://t.co/tLIARRxj27 — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) February 26, 2018

... as did the creator of Lifetime’s “Army Wives,” Katherine Fugate, who is currently in talks to shoot an upcoming movie in Georgia.

TV Showrunner Ben Wexler Calls For Georgia Boycott After Anti-LGBTQ Bill Passes https://t.co/Lo2ssAXtab via @deadline — Katherine Fugate (@katherinefugate) February 26, 2018

If a boycott did materialize, the impact on Georgia’s economy would be considerable. In 2016, the Peach State reportedly outpaced California as the top U.S. location for movie production, with 17 feature films produced within its borders.