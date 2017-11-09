HOLLYWOOD IS NOT THE FILM INDUSTRY (DON'T LET V.I.P’s DESTROY YOUR DREAMS)

The Hollywood Industry has taken a major hit in reaction to the Harvey Weinstein scandal. By now we've all read or heard the testimonies of many celebrities coming forward with their personal experience with Weinstein or other sexually nefarious members of the Hollywood Industry. So are your dreams of being in the film industry shattered?

V.I.P. in Hollywood now stands for "Violators In Power".

Written by: Daniel Frankenstein

Ever since the scandal was exposed it seems to add names onto The V.I.P. (Violators In Power) List on a daily basis. In a classic strategy taught at The University of Douchebaggery, many celebrity V.I.P’s have come out to throw their fellow alma mater under the creepy van. This tactic is learned in "Faux Halo 101", and all proud graduates utilized their education, but the resulting outcome was not what the V.I.P's expected. Instead of baking up some browning points they had to eat their feet with a side of crow. More individuals have come forward to expose these members of the Fraternity of Vaginal Villainy. With each new story it becomes increasingly clear that the majority of the Hollywood Industry have graduated from Douche-U. So what is an aspiring actor or filmmaker to do?

Are your dreams of being in the film industry drenched like a house plant that was loved too much? Well this is not the case depending on your perception of "Success", The Hollywood Industry, and The Film Industry as a whole. I'm here to state that not all is lost. Do not let these penial pirates and clitoral conquistadors destroy your love and aspiration for the Film Industry.

There is a distinction between the Hollywood Industry and the Film Industry. Understanding this distinction is the cornerstone to your foundation of film aspirations. The "Hollywood" Industry is a conglomerate of investors and executives using filmcraft to conjure up big business. Like most conglomerates of investors and executives, there are shady dealings and old prevy rich dudes. These silver screen snake oil salesmen sold fantasies that film success can only be purchased through them and the price was Sex.99 plus tax. These Charlatans of the Cinema created a culture where "Hollywood" Dreams became more prevalent than the "Film" Dreams. Then the V.I.P’s established a system in which to take advantage of these dreamers. The Hollywood system of "Well, if you want ________ then you have to _______", became the standard business practice and so the rise of the Violators In Power.

The Hollywood Casting Couch Culture has plagued the industry since the classic days of Hollywoodland.

The V.I.P's now enforce villainous dominance over the way film is produced, marketed, and distributed. This almost totalitarian control is the primary enabler of these V.I.P's. Since they held the keys to the door of massive audience exposure, they dangled them over their privates expecting a kiss like some kind of molester's mistletoe. This is the perception the V.I.P’s wanted to maintain among the dreamers to keep The Molester Mobile running, but Hollywood Industry is not the entirety of the Film Industry, and nowadays the internet offers seemingly endless platforms to reach massive audiences worldwide. An Instagram post or YouTube video has the potential to be seen by more people than any Tom Cruise & Will Smith buddy cop action movie in 3D distributed by Disney.

The film industry is bigger than Hollywood. There are many independent film companies creating content and art. The industry is no longer relegated to the old school filmmaking systems and distribution methods. Today, a single smartphone is a film production and distribution house on its own. Times have certainly changed and as aspiring filmmakers and actors you no longer have to get on your knees to get a production greenlit, you no longer have to bend over to get distribution, and you no longer have to take one to the face to be cast in a movie or show.

Money also plays a major factor in Horny Hollywood Harassment, the big money that is offered up or thrown around give V.I.P’s the manipulative power to take advantage of someone poor, hungry, and dreaming of film industry success. In the Independent Film Industry, love of the film craft reigns over the love of the dollar. Usually because there is no money, but don't misinterpret that as people in independent film don't think about money. Independent artist are not robots and they still need to eat, sleep, and have shelter from the elements of nature. So there is still a level of monetary ambition at work, but the structure of the Hollywood system which enabled V.I.P’s to solicit sexual favors in exchange for film industry favors is not as pervasive in the Independent Film Industry. I would like to express that I know this is not a perfect world and sexual abuse can come from anywhere, anyone, and any profession at all levels, but this is a fault of the human species to explore in another essay.

In the indy film scene artist are more or less on equal levels. Rarely, one person or independent company can offer all the components needed to produce and distribute movies or shows. This double edge sword of productivity may mean working harder and networking more, but it also means unsolicited tickling of your nether regions is kept to a minimum. The relationships and partnerships formed in independent film are primarily formed by mutual love of the film craft and hopeful prospect that your favor will be returned when the day comes that you will need their help. It is very much a “you scratch my back, I scratch your back” business motto, unlike the “You me touch here if you want something” business motto of Hollywood. In the independent realm relationships are gold and very few people are willing to risk damaging those relationships or creating a bad reputation for themselves amongst the film community in order to catch a “feel up” or “happy ending” from a Dreamer.

So now some of you might be saying, "So how do I not live in a cardboard box and starve as a filmmaker or actor if I'm not part of the Hollywood machine?" The answer to that question and concrete example of independent success is Troma Entertainment.

Established in 1974, Troma Entertainment is the most successful Independent Film Company in the world.

For over 40 years Troma Entertainment has produced and distributed films and various media outside of the Hollywood Industry. Just like Disney or Warner Bros., Troma Entertainment have created movie franchises and characters with branding capabilities. The Toxic Avenger brand has been expanded to include an animated children's TV show, board game, comic books, toys, video games, and apparel. Troma has developed several intellectual properties based on their films. Characters such as Toxie, Sgt. Kabukiman, and Dolphinman represent Troma in similar fashion to how Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy represent Disney. These company mascots like Disney have provided Troma with in-house marketable IP's.

Just like the major Hollywood Companies, Troma has even established means of film distribution and merchandizing. Troma continues to release movies in theatres and home video and in the age of Video on Demand, Troma has also established their own VOD service. "Watch Troma Now" provides a Netflix style viewing experience. For only $4.99 a month audiences can enjoy Troma Entertainment's library of movies and other content the same as any popular VOD service. Troma has created a media empire within the Independent Film Industry. These accomplishments were pioneered during a time where resources were scarce and platforms for exposure were minimal, but Troma persisted and have become the longest running and most successful Independent Film Company.

Troma Now is a Video-On-Demand service featuring Troma's extensive library of content and acquired media.

Troma Entertainment encompasses video media production, film acquisition & distribution, selling apparel & collectibles, and maintaining a video on demand service. Troma Entertainment are true champions of the Independent Film Industry and now in our high tech electronic existence, these accomplishments are accessible to everyone. Of course, that is anyone who can see the viable potential in the Independent Film Industry and willingly to put in the hard work & dedication.

This leads to the final point and the biggest part of your foundation for Film Industry aspirations, and that is “Your own personal definition of Film Industry success”. This factor of the Film Industry Dream is the catalyst which drives your dedication and sacrifice towards establishing yourself in the industry or falling victim to Tinseltown Terrorist. Success is an arbitrary thing measured differently on an individual basis. What one person may deem successful to another person it may be failure or a menial accomplishment. Like the old saying goes, “You can't please everyone”. This statement is absolutely true and the only person you need to please is yourself. If you are happy with making movies or acting in them and it earns you enough money to sustain a living, then is that not a successful career in the Film Industry?

Sure, becoming a blockbuster filmmaker or academy award winning actor is very appealing and lucrative. But ever since the concept of the “Casting Couch” was injected into the pop culture zeitgeist; the public has had a Hollywoodized hint that those blockbuster distribution deals and academy award roles are used as leverage to fulfill the V.I.P’s deviant intentions. For many independent artist the red carpet premieres and award shows are not their prime motivators. The independent artist just wants to be able to create their art and earn a living wage for that art. Nowadays, with the many resources and platforms at our disposal the independent artist can compete with bigger companies such as Sony or Fox. The independent artist can produce and distribute content the same as Disney or Warner Brothers. Granted, as an independent artist the amount of money which can be invested into these things is minimal to nonexistent, but Troma Entertainment has proven that an Independent Film company can do all the things the big Hollywood companies could do and still pay your bills.

In my own personal experience working at Troma Entertainment I have seen first hand what a dedicated team of independent artist can achieve. Here at Tromaville, creativity is fostered and opportunities are plentiful. Everyone on the Troma Team works together in a family-like unit with the goal of creating content and advancing the company. The Troma Team strives to be up to date with the rapidly changing media atmosphere and provide other independent artist the resources and platform to establish themselves in the Film Industry. Troma continuously proves that success in the Independent Film Industry is viable. With hard work, dedication, and a good team of creative people anybody can achieve success in the Film Industry; success in terms of producing, distributing, and profiting from your work. You have the ability to produce your art and pay your rent. Do not let sexually shady elements of the Hollywood Industry destroy your aspirations for the Film Industry. Do not let the V.I.P's and graduates of Douche-U kill your dreams of being a working successful filmmaker or actor.

Keep dreaming, create your art, and put it out there.