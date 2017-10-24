Hollywood Reputations Are Not Secure.

So maybe the bright lights of Hollywood are a bit out of focus, and also showing some slime and dirt.

Many people say Hollywood has always been a den of inequity. Others say it is simply a place where power, money, sex and attention combine to create both amazing entertainment; and horrible abuse of power. People’s reputations are far less stable then most places outside of Hollywood. The balance of power can tip easily. Once powerful producers can be brought down and their companies vanish as a result.

This is made even more true with the advent of digital mediums. Social media allows for people to connect with others, to have a place to put their words to action and simultaneously reach the media in large numbers when done correctly. The cyber security elements of this are huge, just ask Sony and now HBO. Poor cyber security has accounted already for the reputational damage of many.

Reputations of thousands of actors, executives, technical and support workers can be ruined with one hack. Sony had multiple lawsuits as a result of their historic hack. HBO is going through similar things now. But these were the result of cyber security intrusions and hacking by outsiders and insiders alike.

There is another element to all this.

Reputation security in Hollywood is not just about the big name players getting caught abusing people, or stealing or getting hacked. Often it is about business dealings that are neither transparent or obvious. For every solid, good person running a production company or a studio or support house; there are at least another not solid, not good person doing their best to scam, steal, misappropriate or just be sleazy.

Many production companies never make it that far in part to lawsuits and complaints by investors about getting defrauded. Hollywood is more susceptible to lawsuits damaging business reputations than almost any other industry; in part due to the high degree of media attention put on the players and transactions. Also due to the high degree in which fraudulent transactions and companies can hide in plain sight in a chaotic vendor environment.

Technology is playing an ever increasing role in the exposing of frauds and abusers and people committing crimes whether in Hollywood or Panama. But in Hollywood, there is a unique mixture of reputation control, cyber security, power, sex, money, and greed unlike most other places in the world.

So now get your popcorn. Because this is only the start of unmasking of those hiding behind masks like a good production.