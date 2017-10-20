HOLLYWOOD’S FAREWELL SALUTE TO OSCAR WINNER MARTIN LANDAU… TRIBUTE TO A GUY WHO WON DOZENS OF AWARDS AND MILLIONS OF HEARTS

It was an evening of tears, smiles and even laughter as the acting community recalled the humanity and astonishing talent of Martin Landau whose much honored career and life ended with his recent death at the age of 89.

Hosted by Turner Classic Movies’ Ben Mankiewizc, the evening’s eulogies, filled with wonder at the talent which established “Marty” (as all knew him) as a consummate “actors’ actor,” were delivered among others by Paul Sorvino, Diane Ladd and John Voight who said he had not known or worked with Landau but was there “as an admirer of a master, and as I absorbed the recall of his humanity this evening, I felt compelled to speak about a man I had never met except through his art but had moved me so deeply.” Landau’s daughter Susan Landau Finch, who organized the tribute, described how Landau’s empathy, which filled his art, also pervaded his rich love for his family. She delivered the comment of her mother, Landau’s former wife and “Mission Impossible” co-star, Barbra Bain (who attended) “if they had analyzed his DNA, it would have said ‘actor.’”

No one more deserved the title An Actors’ Actor, and he carried forward his great understanding and passion for his craft as a head of the Actors Studio West, teacher to such actors as Jack Nicholson and the hundreds of fine actors who honed their skills under his guidance.

Landau, a three-time Academy Award nominee who won the honor for his performance as Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton’s “Ed Wood,” had directed the Actors Studio West since its founding with the late Sidney Pollack and Mark Rydell who was among the attendees. Filmed tributes shown includes those of Al Pacino, Ellen Burstyn and Woody Allen. Numerous ASW staff, students and members join in the tribute.

SURVIVING “MISSION IMPOSSIBLE” STARS JOIN TRIBUTE TO THEIR CO-STAR AND FRIEND… Actress Barbara Bain, married to Landau when they co-starred with Peter Graves, Gregg Morris and Peter Lupus om the 1970s hit television series, “Mission Impossible,” celebrate Landau as the remaining cast members.

Barbara Bain, formerly wed to Martin Landau, and their fellow “Mission Impossible” co-star Peter Lupus, join the Oscar winner’s daughter Susie Landau Finch and grand-daughter Aria at Hollywood’s farewell to one of its greatest artists.

Turner Classic Movies host Frank Mankiewizc, was also host of the film industry’s memoriam to Oscar winner Martin Landau, joined here at the event by Landau’s daughter, Susan Landau Finch.

Martin Landau’s former wife and co-star Barbra Bain and their daughter and granddaughter Susan Landau Finch and Aria, at the starry tribute to the recently deceased Oscar winner.

Gretchen Becker, the actor’s longtime companion, and her son and Landau’s godson, Dylan joined in their loss with the Martin Landau’s daughter Susan Landau Finch.

Mark Rydell, director of the Oscar-winning “On Golden Pond” and Landau’s partner in heading Actors Studio West, reflects the love that filled the evening.