While Monday night’s Met Gala, with its celebration of the “Catholic imagination,” left us #blessed, it left one couple in soon-to-be wedded bliss.
Rapper 2 Chainz proposed to his longtime significant other Kesha Ward at the annual Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
The rapper told Complex he decided to propose only about a minute before he did so. Ward told E! reporters on the red carpet: “It’s crazy, he just gave me this! So happy! I love it.”
Ward and 2 Chainz got engaged at the BET Awards in June 2013, but haven’t yet tied the knot. The couple have two daughters and a son together.
Congrats to the happy pair!
