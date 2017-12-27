Holy Night 4

How do we recognize the power of Christ penetrating us with his light? What does it feel like to have Christ penetrating us with his strength? Then we can ask how he finds what is Luciferic in us? We might think that we don’t have anything Luciferic in us. Perhaps if we don’t Christ won’t bother with us. These are questions we can ask Christ.

The greatest question we can ask of Christ is what work do we need to do on ourselves to prepare for the penetration of his light and strength? Surely we need to be very strong if Christ is to penetrate us. Each of us has the opportunity to do this in our own unique way.

In 1908 Rudolf Steiner spoke of the Christ Light in this way.

“We indicated the nature of this (new) Impulse when we spoke about the long intermediate period of evolution in which Luciferic beings were preparing mankind, making him capable of receiving the Christ Impulse, so that the sun should not merely send down its force externally, but that inner forces should also stream into man from it. This period has not nearly come to an end; it is still in its beginning, for with the coming of Christ only the first impulse was given for the inwardly spiritual part of the sun to stream to earth in addition to the physical sunlight. Ever stronger will that light become, which as Spiritual Sunlight, or Christ-light, will irradiate mankind from within as the physical sunlight illuminates him from without. August 11, 1908

We can take from this that we will shine with the light of Christ, and we will be strong like He is. Lucifer has done his job and has to let go (as we must let go of him) so that Christ can take over and do his own work through us. He doesn’t do it for us, he does it for the world through us. Are we ready?

Rudolf Steiner continues …

“It will come to pass in the future that man will look upon the sun, not only with his external eyes perceiving its glory, but he will also experience the spiritual side of the sun in his inner being. Only when he is in a position to do this will he fully understand what really dwelt on earth as the Being whom we call Christ Jesus. […] Man must be able to receive this Power again as an inner spiritual force; he must comprehend this Christ power — this Spiritual power which imparts to him the great impulse for the future. August 11, 1908