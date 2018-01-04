Holy Night Twelve

January 4-5 - Sagittarius

During the 12th night the crowns won are placed at the feet of the divine, because we have struggled against ourselves, but what we have wrung from it is grace, is the law of the spirit. Because grace is a stream from a source that a human being cannot reach with human power. Now is the start and end of a spaceless time – timeless space. Now everything is eternal and holy! Sagittarius’ power striving towards the goal must be directed in this way, so that it can take up the spiritual Good it receives.

We must now take on into our lives what we have recognised and received in the twelve holy nights, and spiritualise matter and the soul.

Rudolf Steiner’s indications for the Holy Nights given to Herbert Hahn Translation from German by Laura Zanutto 2015 and Mark Willan 2016

12. Heilige Nacht 4./5. Januar – Schütze In der 12. Nacht wird die errungene Krone zu Füssen des Göttlichen niedergelegt, denn wir haben sie zwar selbst erkämpft, aber daß wir sie erringen durften ist Gnade, ist Gesetz des Geistigen. Denn Gnade ist Zustrom aus einer Quelle, die der Mensch mit menschlicher Kraft nicht zu erreichen vermag. Nun wird Anfang und Ende eines, raumlose Zeit – zeitloser Raum. Alles ist ewiges, heiliges Jetzt! Die zielstrebigen Kräfte des Schützen müssen so eingesetzt werden, daß er geistiges Gut in Empfang nehmen kann. Das, was wir in den zwölf Heiligen Nächten erkannt und empfangen haben, müssen wir nun in das Leben hineintragen und die Materie und das Seelische durchgeistigen. R. Steiner

Contemplation 12: Kristina Kaine

During these Holy Nights we have focused on the being of Christ in an attempt to become more familiar with this Being. The importance of creating a real and meaningful relationship with Christ cannot be stressed enough. It is understandable if we struggle with this because this Being is so misunderstood and misrepresented.

Many people think they can study spiritual knowledge and ignore this Being. Nothing is further from the truth. Spiritual knowledge is not available to us so that we can know it, it is there so that we can open ourselves to spirit and become fully human.

Don’t we want to become fully human? Isn’t this something each human being should strive for? If we say yes, which hopefully we all do, then there is only one way to become fully human - through Christ. That is the point and purpose of all the events in the life of Jesus who became the first bearer of Christ and the first to become fully human.

What happens when we become fully human? We never need to incarnate in a human body again. “Now everything is eternal and holy!” This is the true resurrection which we considered yesterday.

So how do we get to this point? There is no shortcut. We can only get there though a genuine relationship with Christ as he lives within us and around us. One of the best ways to get to know him is through the sacred words that have come down to us in the Bible. The Bible is written so cleverly that all the translations cannot distort its true meaning. The true meaning is found in the original language in which it was written. It is for this reason that my books focus on revealing the sacred and secret meaning of the Gospels and the Book of Revelation.

Exploring even some of the original words, like ego eimi which means I Am, opens up the Bible and speaks to those who are committed to knowing Christ the archetype of the I Am. The Bible speaks esoterically, from beneath the surface of the words, filling us with a love for Christ that cannot be explained. As Rudolf Steiner says,

“When we permeate our knowledge with the experience of love, then our knowledge can approach the mystery of Golgotha. Then the life of the Holy Spirit leads to living in Christ, the Son of God.” Earthly Knowledge, Heavenly Wisdom p133