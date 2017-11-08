Holy Shacklebolt, There's Going To Be A 'Harry Potter' Version Of 'Pokémon Go'

Niantic, Inc., the augmented reality (AR) game company responsible for the hugely popular “Pokémon Go” ― you know, that game you awkwardly pretend to have “never played” ― announced today that they and Warner Bros. Interactive are tackling the world of “Harry Potter” in the same fashion.

“Harry Potter: Wizards United,” will be an AR mobile game allowing players to explore the actual environment around them while experiencing J.K. Rowling’s beloved universe.

“By exploring real-world neighborhoods and cities across the globe, players will go on adventures, learn and cast spells, discover mysterious artifacts, and encounter legendary beasts and iconic characters,” according the Niantic website.

So, if in the future you witness a stranger waving their phone and yelling “expecto patronum” at a tree in your backyard or at the menu board of a McDonald’s drive thru, it’s probably because of this upcoming “Harry Potter” game.