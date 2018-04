There are a lot of things you like about your roommate, like how they introduce you to new music you might’ve missed or that their presence means you’re not technically drinking alone on a Tuesday night.

But, there are things that can be annoying about having roommates, like organizing the refrigerator and making sure you don’t forget to give each each other your mail. To make life with a roommate a little easier, we’ve found some clever hacks that’ll help you organize your home.

Below, 22 clever home purchases that’ll make living with roommates SO much better:

A shoe rack for the front door Jet Make sure nobody track wet and dirty shoes through the apartment. Get it here

A way to double the space around your microwave AHA Make your kitchen counter work double duty. Get it here

A hair drain catcher Amazon one roommate who sheds like a cat. Get it There's always thatroommate who sheds like a cat. Get it here

A fold up coffee table Jet It's practical, it has storage, and it can be used as both a desk and a dining table in a pinch. Get it here

An organizer for your mail Jet Get it here

Food storage containers you can write on Container Store You'll always know whose leftovers are taking over the fridge. Get it here

An adjustable shower caddy Urban Outfitters Each roomie gets their own bin. Get it here

A sponge holder, so you can keep it cleaner for longer Amazon Get it here

A Roku, so you can stream your favorite shows Jet Use it for Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon Prime and more. Get it here

A dual hamper for the bathroom Amazon Make sure you never your roomie's dirty clothes in the bathroom again. Each roommate gets one side of this hamper for their clothes and more. Get it here

Fridge organizer bins Amazon Know exactly whose eggs are whose. Get this kit here

An Amazon Dash button for toilet paper Amazon NEVER BE WITHOUT TOILET PAPER AGAIN. Get it here

A way to organize your pantry items Amazon One roomie gets the top shelf, another gets the bottom. Get it here

A magnet so you can easily know whether dishes need washed or not Amazon Get it here

Entryway storage for coats, hats, umbrellas, bags, shoes and more Wayfair It's practical and it's affordable. Get it here

An easy way to store and organize pots and pans Amazon Get it here

A way to organize your keys and out-the-door essentials Amazon Get it here

A dish-drying rack so nice, you'll be excited to use it Jet It's big enough for all you essentials, and even includes space for cutlery and cups. Get it here

Organizers for all of your electionics Container Store Get it here

A dish scrubber that holds soap Amazon It's one small step toward making sure those dishes get done as easily as possible. Get it here

A bin that's nicer than your current method of recycling bin Uncommon Goods Stop keeping your Trader Joe's and Whole Foods bags out in the open with recycling and instead use one of these adorable and perfectly practical bag-shaped bins. Get it here

Ear plugs so you can have some peace and quiet Amazon These will come in handy more than you know. Get them here