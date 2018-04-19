There are a lot of things you like about your roommate , like how they introduce you to new music you might’ve missed or that their presence means you’re not technically drinking alone on a Tuesday night.

But, there are things that can be annoying about having roommates, like organizing the refrigerator and making sure you don’t forget to give each each other your mail. To make life with a roommate a little easier, we’ve found some clever hacks that’ll help you organize your home.