04/19/2018 10:24 pm ET

22 Home Upgrades That'll Make Life With Roommates SO Much Better

Home organization tips for roommates.
By Brittany Nims

There are a lot of things you like about your roommate, like how they introduce you to new music you might’ve missed or that their presence means you’re not technically drinking alone on a Tuesday night.

But, there are things that can be annoying about having roommates, like organizing the refrigerator and making sure you don’t forget to give each each other your mail. To make life with a roommate a little easier, we’ve found some clever hacks that’ll help you organize your home. 

Below, 22 clever home purchases that’ll make living with roommates SO much better:

  • A shoe rack for the front door
    Make sure nobody track wet and dirty shoes through the apartment. Get it <a href="https://jet.com/product/Honey-Can-Do-Bamboo
    Jet
    Make sure nobody track wet and dirty shoes through the apartment. Get it here
  • A way to double the space around your microwave
    Make your kitchen counter work double duty. Get it <a href="https://www.ahalife.com/product/149000055846/expandable-kitchen-c
    AHA
    Make your kitchen counter work double duty. Get it here
  • A hair drain catcher
    There's always that&nbsp;<i>one</i> roommate who sheds like a cat. Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TubShroom-Revolutio
    Amazon
    There's always that one roommate who sheds like a cat. Get it here
  • A fold up coffee table
    It's practical, it has storage, and it can be used as both a desk and a dining table in a pinch. Get it <a href="https://jet.
    Jet
    It's practical, it has storage, and it can be used as both a desk and a dining table in a pinch. Get it here
  • An organizer for your mail
    Get it <a href="https://jet.com/product/Honey-Can-Do-Mail-And-File-Desk-Organizer/4d5d92022f974db192176a5d1e2338d4" target="_
    Jet
    Get it here
  • Food storage containers you can write on
    You'll always know whose leftovers are taking over the fridge. Get it <a href="https://www.containerstore.com/s/kitchen/food-
    Container Store
    You'll always know whose leftovers are taking over the fridge. Get it here
  • An adjustable shower caddy
    Each roomie gets their own bin. Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/adjustable-tiered-shower-caddy" target="
    Urban Outfitters
    Each roomie gets their own bin. Get it here
  • A sponge holder, so you can keep it cleaner for longer
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/InterDesign-Suction-Kitchen-Sponge-Accessories/dp/B00004XSF7?tag=thehuffingtop-20" tar
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • A Roku, so you can stream your favorite shows
    Use it for Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon Prime and more. Get it <a href="https://jet.com/product/Roku-Express-HD-NEW/a2836a4ee3e
    Jet
    Use it for Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon Prime and more. Get it here
  • A dual hamper for the bathroom
    Make sure you never your roomie's dirty clothes in the bathroom again. Each roommate gets one side of this hamper for their c
    Amazon
    Make sure you never your roomie's dirty clothes in the bathroom again. Each roommate gets one side of this hamper for their clothes and more. Get it here
  • Fridge organizer bins
    Know exactly whose eggs are whose. Get this kit <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01E4DSBT0/?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="
    Amazon
    Know exactly whose eggs are whose. Get this kit here
  • An Amazon Dash button for toilet paper
    NEVER BE WITHOUT TOILET PAPER AGAIN. Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01C3JAQDQ?tag=thehuffingtop-20" targe
    Amazon
    NEVER BE WITHOUT TOILET PAPER AGAIN. Get it here
  • A way to organize your pantry items
    One roomie gets the top shelf, another gets the bottom. Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/YOMYM-Expandable-Multi-Functio
    Amazon
    One roomie gets the top shelf, another gets the bottom. Get it here
  • A magnet so you can easily know whether dishes need washed or not
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Double-Sided-Dishwasher-Premium-Magnet/dp/B075TBB334?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_bl
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • Entryway storage for coats, hats, umbrellas, bags, shoes and more
    It's practical and it's affordable. Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/honey-can-do-entryway-storage-hall-
    Wayfair
    It's practical and it's affordable. Get it here
  • An easy way to store and organize pots and pans
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004RVIJHO?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • A way to organize your keys and out-the-door essentials
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00R2SEN06?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • A dish-drying rack so nice, you'll be excited to use it
    It's big enough for all you essentials, and even includes space for cutlery and cups. Get it <a href="https://jet.com/product
    Jet
    It's big enough for all you essentials, and even includes space for cutlery and cups. Get it here
  • Organizers for all of your electionics
    Get it <a href="https://www.containerstore.com/s/office/cable-management/bluelounge-cablebox/12d?productId=10028020" target="
    Container Store
    Get it here
  • A dish scrubber that holds soap
    It's one small step toward making sure those dishes get done as easily as possible. Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/OX
    Amazon
    It's one small step toward making sure those dishes get done as easily as possible. Get it here
  • A bin that's nicer than your current method of recycling bin
    Stop keeping your Trader Joe's and Whole Foods bags out in the open with recycling and instead use one of these adorable and
    Uncommon Goods
    Stop keeping your Trader Joe's and Whole Foods bags out in the open with recycling and instead use one of these adorable and perfectly practical bag-shaped bins. Get it here
  • Ear plugs so you can have some peace and quiet
    These will come in handy more than you know. Get them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Macks-Ultra-Soft-Foam-Earplugs/dp/B0051
    Amazon
    These will come in handy more than you know. Get them here

