Troop 6000 was created in 2016 to allow the thousands of girls living in the New York City shelter system to participate in Girl Scouts.

Homeless children make up nearly 40 percent of those housed by the city’s shelter system. A report last year by the Institute for Children, Poverty, and Homelessness found that the typical homeless elementary school student missed 88 days of school ― almost half the school year.

Participation in an organization like Girl Scouts gives girls a “stronger sense of self, achieve higher levels of education, and are more likely to reach a higher socio-economic status,” according to Girl Scout research.

“Every girl in the five boroughs of New York City deserves a chance to reach her full potential: to have her eyes opened to possibilities for college and careers, to make loving and supportive friends, to learn from caring female mentors, and to chart her own course to achieve her goals. That’s what Troop 6000 is all about,” the Girl Scouts of Greater New York’s website says.

Troop 6000′s approximately two dozen members are preparing for the big Union Square cookie sale, Corinthia Fludd, Troop 6000’s recruiting specialist, told AM New York.

The girls have “been wanting to do this for so long,” Fludd said. “It’s the number one thing they ask.”