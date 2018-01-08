Homeschool The Mama Einstein Way: A New Approach Using New Concepts For Next-Level Lesson Planning

Tiara White, better known as Mama Einstein, is a business woman, homeschool mom, tutorial creator and blogger. Mama Einstein’s journey to success started in an unorthodox way after being told for several years that her son was “failing” in the conventional school system. White recalls her transition to homeschooling:

“My son, Kyle’s, journey through education really inspired me. I never wanted to take him out of school or imagined that I would be a homeschool mom. I was let down by the public school system before I actually made the decision to educate my son through homeschooling methods.

“That teacher’s comments woke my inner Mama up!”

The grades I saw on his report card were at best, an A in gym and an A for lunch. Kyle also had a really hard time being in Special Education classes because the kids were bullying him by calling him stupid and retarded. Finally, he was literally told by one of his teachers that he would never achieve anything in life. My son came home hysterically crying, which made me cry. Although I was unsure about taking my son's education and his future into my own hands, that teacher’s comments woke my inner Mama up!”

White explained that her “inner Mama Einstein shouted ‘Hey! I might not have the education that these teachers have, I may not have finished college and I may not have the support of my family in this decision but I have one reason inside of me to take this leap of faith! The unconditional love that I have for my son and the belief that we could find a way together was the reason behind everything I did from that point forward.”

Still resistant to the idea of fully homeschooling Kyle, White purchased a notebook and made sure her son wrote in it every day. She noticed that he was just going through the motions at school, yet when he wrote in his journal he gave it his all. She withdrew Kyle in the 6th grade and decided that part of the curriculum would be helping her son learn to operate a successful business. By 2015, Kyle self-published his first book entitled Jay Bumblebee: The Bee Who Started It All. In 2016, he sold over 13,000 copies on the Never Too Young to Achieve Greatness book tour, where he spoke to over 25,000 kids across the US. He literally visited over 75 schools alone and convinced each principal to book a date on the tour. Kyle has appeared on the national television show The Real and worked with former Nike designer D’wayne Edwards to invent a shoe called the Sneaker Journal. Today, at the age of 15, Kyle owns his own business called Brainchild Publishing (NPTV) and White works for him! Since Kyle debuted on The Real, White has received 40 -50 emails each day from parents and teachers asking how to bring out the best in their students.

She offers her Top Five Tips for homeschooling parents (especially after a child is deemed to need special education)

1) Understand that homeschooling is second nature.

“I believe that every child is homeschooled. It doesn't matter if they're being homeschooled full-time, part-time or some time. You get out what you put into your child. Every child may not learn full-time with their parents and they may do great in school. However, parents still have an effect on that child through direct or indirect teaching. As adults, we can think back to lessons taught and say to ourselves ‘my mom used to say this or my dad used to do that.’ With parents being more cognizant that our children are learning from us in every way, we understand that we have a foundation for teaching our children in a way that no one else can.”

2) Remind your child that he/she CAN learn!

“Because of the negative experiences impacting Kyle’s self-esteem in school, I had to teach him that he could actually learn. In order to be successful you must work on your self-confidence, right? You must believe in your talent and ability to succeed in the task at hand. I was able to reinforce this idea through asking my son two major questions. They were: ‘Who are you?’and ‘What makes you great?’ Kyle’s responses to these two crucial questions helped him understand daily that he was truly capable of learning because he was truly great inside.”

3) Find out what motivates your child.

“When a child attends public school, the focus is mainly teaching children reading, writing, math, science and other core subjects. When I took my son out of school, my focus was to motivate him in addition to teaching him. Some kids need that special attention; so, when you homeschool you have more time to attend to their individual needs. When you are homeschooling, there is more flexibility in the things that you can do to enhance or help your child learn. Once you find out what motivates your child, you can use that as fuel and a tool to encourage them to keep going when learning seems tough.”

4) Focus on NOW.

“Today is just as important as tomorrow. Most people ask children what they want to be when they grow up. Instead, the focus should be on what your child wants to achieve now! When you ask children what they want to be when they grow up, you're basically implying, whether you know it or not, that you have to wait to be great. Putting the focus back on their current goals and asking, ‘Do you know what you want to achieve now?’ gives them the the ability to say... hey, I don’t have to wait because I can do great things today. I stopped asking my son what he wanted to be when he grew up and ask him at different intervals what goals he would like to accomplish now!”

5) Develop a routine.

“I have developed a routine to structure our day while getting the most from it. We get up at 5 am and pray. Then, we get energized by a lesson called ‘inspiration education’, in which we take a ½ hr and listen to different motivational speakers. To get different perspectives on goal setting and achievement, we listen to everyone from Les Brown and Erin Condren to Jay-Z and DJ Khaled. The next thirty minutes are used to read and talk about people that are suffering. This reminds us of how blessed we are and how people that have been in our same situation have accomplished great things. In addition to a core class curriculum, every Thursday Kyle prepares and teaches me a lesson. It's important for kids to know that adults can learn from them too. Through questions and dialog Kyle reaffirms that it is more important to know how to think for oneself. Lastly, we sell books at least 5 days a week to work on his business. Kyle practices his incredible salesmanship skills and always gets the job done!”

At the end of the day, White believes that she and her son must be able to give back to truly be successful. White and her son give back through music, books, educational videos and motivational speeches. The mother and son duo have produced several quality music videos such as Stalker Alert which puts a fun spin on the concept of helicopter parenting. “A lot of people think that in order for you to make great products, you have to purchase all this expensive equipment, but we shot our videos using an iPhone 7 and received overwhelmingly positive feedback.” They have received over 2-3 million views, likes and shares via social media to be exact! White also emphasizes that her main goal is to help her son grow his empire and build his legacy. She is firmly cemented in her fundamental belief that through homeschooling she is also becoming a better person and mother. She wants parents and teachers to know that unimaginable things are possible. She continues to share her knowledge through her new Mama Eisenstein series:

“Mama Einstein is my alter ego. She is a go-getter that helps parents and teachers raise achievement for all students, not just the kids that score A's and B's. Mama Einstein makes sure that every child, whether autistic, in Special Ed, or needing an IEP, have Hope. The videos equip parents and educators to actually believe that it's possible for all children to learn despite their difficulties.” The first video touches on three of her five top tips! Attached to the video are links to help children define who they are while helping educators figure out what motivates them. After answering the three key questions in the first video, the process of incorporating individualized techniques throughout different subjects can begin!