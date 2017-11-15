Hometown Hero Inspires "Hope For Change" In Recent Run For Town Mayor

There is an adage that echoes: “change is not change until you change.” This was the vision and mission of hometown local Johnny Stringfield, who on this past summer filed an application and tossed his hat in the ring to run for the mayoral seat in Burgaw, North Carolina.

Johnny Stringfield | National Recording Artist | Motivational Speaker

Stringfield, an auto sales professional, national recording artist (independent) and motivational speaker states: “I decided to run because several citizens of Pender County asked me to consider running. In addition, I felt the strong desire to help bring change that was desperately needed for our town.”

Are you the first African American to run for this town seat?

I’m not certain if I’m the first African American to run, but I’m the first convicted felon to run and I thought that was interesting. I do believe I gave brothers and sisters hope that they now know that just because you “messed up” in the past, it’s never too late to reset and get it together.

No matter how far you’ve fallen, “we the people” need to understand that no one should be held back for past mistakes that were made 5, 10, or 20 years ago. Some people really do change or desire change and it’s not right to keep someone captive for life because of a past record.

Although you finished in a respectable 2nd place, what were your initial thoughts when the winner was announced?

“Well, I didn’t come in last place” was probably my first thought. You see, I knew it would be difficult to win because so many were just not engaged. However, I wanted to plant a seed and use this race as a platform to bring to surface our community issues in Burgaw as well as abroad. In fact, I did accomplish that.

What did you LEARN from this experience?

In general, people need to be educated about local government.

Everybody that says they’re “with you” really are not and I do have a story to share about what happened on the day of the election that will blow some away. I learned that haters and “supporters” will try to discourage you but you have to continue to encourage yourself on what’s really important—and that’s staying in and finishing your race.

Did this experience make you better or bitter?

It made me much better and it humbled me to know that so many people wanted to vote for me, but couldn’t because they were not in the city.

What would be your advice as it relates to stepping out of your comfort zone and pursuing your goals and dreams?

No one is going to believe in you the way that you will believe in you. Therefore, don’t stop believing and keep making it happen.

Thanks for your continued support and I’ll be back; maybe not as Mayor but as a community leader or coordinator. “A change is gonna come.” –Johnny Stringfield

Johnny, we salute you for your community initiative to inspire and provoke change, as well as your candidacy, courage, leadership, and “don’t stop” attitude. We dedicate this quote from Les Brown on the value of Courage:

“Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss it, you will land among the stars.” –Les Brown