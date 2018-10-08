Website For Hon. Brett Kavanaugh Redirects To Anti-Sexual-Violence Group RAINN

Ford said that Kavanaugh ― and his friend Mark Judge ― cornered her in a room and jumped on top of her. She said Kavanaugh proceeded to grope her, attempted to take her clothes off and covered her mouth when she tried to scream. Ford was 15 at the time of the alleged assault.

“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense,” said Ford in her testimony. “I was underneath one of them while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another.”