Website For Hon. Brett Kavanaugh Redirects To Anti-Sexual-Violence Group RAINN

Writer and comedian Dave Weasel purchased the domain name HonBrettKavanaugh.com and made it so that when users type it that web address, it takes them to the website for RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.
RAINN is the nation’s largest anti-sexual-violence organization and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline in an effort to “prevent sexual violence, help survivors, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice,” the site reads.
The Senate confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday to a seat on the Supreme Court — a lifetime appointment — and he was sworn in later that day.
Before to his confirmation, Kavanaugh was publicly accused of sexual misconduct by several women. One of them, Christine Blasey Ford, testified during a confirmation hearing about her allegation that he sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s.
Ford said that Kavanaugh ― and his friend Mark Judge ― cornered her in a room and jumped on top of her. She said Kavanaugh proceeded to grope her, attempted to take her clothes off and covered her mouth when she tried to scream. Ford was 15 at the time of the alleged assault.
“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense,” said Ford in her testimony. “I was underneath one of them while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another.”
Protests against Kavanaugh’s confirmation have been abundant since last week. President Donald Trump attempted on Monday to counter some of the backlash Kavanaugh has received, calling the allegations against him “a hoax” and insisting that he “did nothing wrong.”
“I’ve been hearing that that now they’re talking about impeaching a brilliant jurist, a man that did nothing wrong, a man that was caught up in a hoax set up by the Democrats using the Democrats’ lawyers, and now they want to impeach him,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn.
Weasel declined to comment.