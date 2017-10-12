Honoring breast cancer survivors, NFL's De'Vondre Campbell scores big with American Cancer Society

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Atlanta Falcons’ star player De’Vondre Campbell and Atlanta-based RIISE Ventures are leveraging sports and entertainment as a platform to celebrate survivors of the dreadful disease.

“Seeing my mother fight breast cancer and survive left an imprint—her fight and struggle have now become my own. And now I can’t be silenced,” said Campbell, a pass-rushing linebacker on the National Football Conference South’s second ranked team (3-1).

“Through my partnership with RIISE Ventures, I look forward to working with M. Cole Jones [Managing Partner of RIISE Ventures] to share my mother’s story and the stories of many others to educate the public about the disease, and to bring to light how we can work together to triumph over breast cancer once and for all. Once we put a face to it, it becomes more real for everyone,” said Campbell.

Announcing a partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS), Campbell and RIISE Ventures will transform their field level suite immediately behind the end zone into the “Pink Suite,” amplifying the breast cancer awareness message while appealing for support.

“We want to bring awareness in a unique way. It is not every day that you have the opportunity to share the stories of individuals who exhibit grit, courage under fire, and an unwavering will to survive, and then thrive,” said Campbell.

Successfully undergoing Lasik eye surgery during the off-season, the second season Florida native said the Sponsor a Survivor Campaign is not only about telling stories of survivors, but also aims to “inspire Atlanta to “Rise Up” and participate in the fight against breast cancer and to that end, all cancers as well.”

In line with Campbell and RIISE Ventures’ efforts, the National Football League (NFL) and the American Cancer Society are expanding their efforts to support the fight against cancer through the “Crucial Catch:Intercept Cancer” campaign.

“In 2017, more than 300,000 women will hear the words, ‘you have breast cancer,’” said Mitch Stoller, Executive Director of the American Association for Cancer Research Foundation. “The AACR’s mission is to prevent and cure all cancers, including breast cancer which is the second most common cause of cancer-related death among women in the United States,” Stoller said.

Although incredible progress has been made fighting cancer, this collection of diseases continues to be an immense public health challenge worldwide. It is projected that the number of new cancer cases diagnosed each year in the United States will almost double by 2030, according to the Cancer Progress Report recently released by the American Association for Cancer Research.

After nearly a decade of supporting breast cancer, raising more than more than $18 million through the partnership, the NFL and ACS have evolved the campaign to address early detection and risk reduction efforts for multiple cancers to increase their impact.

“We’re excited to team up with RIISE Ventures this year in the fight against breast cancer,” said David Doan, ACS’s Vice President of Sports Alliances.

“Every day the Society is working tirelessly to end the pain and suffering of breast cancer and these types of partnerships are a powerful addition to our efforts,” Doan said.